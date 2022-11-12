Why Are Young Fitness Enthusiasts Suffering From Heart Attacks? Top Cardiologist Explains

TV ACTOR Siddaanth Surryavanshi's demise due to a heart attack while working out in the gym has again ignited the debate on why such young and fitness freaks are witnessing heart strokes leading to their sudden and unfateful death. Recently, popular comedian Raju Srivastava also suffered a major heart attack while working out which ultimately resulted in his death. Actor Sidharth Shukla's death was also one of the few examples of fitness freaks dying of heart attacks.

Heart attacks are medical emergencies that usually occur when a blood clot blocks the blood flow to the heart and the oxygen flow is blocked. Without the supply of blood and oxygen, the heart muscles begin to damage which leads to a heart attack.

According to Dr Sanjeev Gera, Director-Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, 100 per cent or 70 per cent blockage in heart arteries and silent blockages are some common reasons for heart attack. "After COVID, people have abruptly hit the gym and are practising extensive workouts without consulting any physician or cardiologist," Dr Gera said.

Why Does A Heart Attack Occur?

Taking supplements and steroids harms the heart health of an individual. Arrhythmia is a side effect associated with supplements that disrupt the heart's electrical signals leading to decreased circulation to the body's organs and can result in heart failure or stroke.

Our Heart is not adapted to levels of extensive exercise. However, people do extensive exercises such as weight training without cardio, and weight lifting without any consultation which puts a strain on heart health as there is always a strategy that has to be followed while working out.

When practising extensive workout sessions, heavy and intense exercises lead to high blood pressure which leads to the heart working harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. This results in the thickening of the lower left heart chamber increasing the risk of heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest.

Warning Signs for Early Blockages or Sudden Heart Attack

Genetics: Indians are prone to heart disease. With low blood cholesterol and high bad cholesterol, eating junk foods and numerous lifestyle choices.

Obesity: Due to unhealthy food choices such as overeating, consuming junk goods etc lead to fat accumulation in the abdominal part of the body resulting in obesity. Obesity is one of the leading causes and warning signs associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart attacks. Excessive weight can lead to the building up of fatty materials in the arteries which can lead to a heart attack.

High cholesterol and blood pressure: They are the two biggest causes of heart disease. High levels of cholesterol in the blood can increase the risk of a heart attack and stroke. Heavy alcohol intake and smoking can lead to high blood pressure which is one of the major factors of a heart attack.

Symptoms

According to Dr Sanjeev Gera, symptoms of Angina or pre-heart attack conditions include extreme fatigue, extreme tiredness, breathlessness while walking, and excessive sweating are some early warning signs and symptoms that a person might have a heart attack

Precautions

1. An individual must be aware of the risk factors, warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack, when to go to a doctor and which test to undergo to reduce the risk.

2. Consult a physician or cardiologist if you're facing any symptoms or risk factors that may lead to a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest. Get your cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, blood pressure levels and glucose levels checked.

3. Avoid overdoing extensive exercises without consulting your trainer or a physician. If your witness some warning signs or symptoms of a heart attack while exercising, stop immediately and get yourself tested.

4. Never hit the gym after eating heavy meals. Doing so can lead to damage to the body parts and can increase the heart rate leading to a heart attack.

5. CT Angiography test is suggested for people with a high risk of heart disease which is an imaging test that visualizes the arteries that supply blood to the heart. This test is widely used to diagnose a variety of heart conditions.

When to see a Doctor or Get Checkups

Dr Sanjeev Gera suggests that after 25 years of age, every individual should get tested once in two years. Blood Pressure Monitoring and sugar monitoring are the most important tests as they are the silent killers that cause heart attacks in people. Every individual should watch his/her blood pressure and blood sugar levels once every ten days. One should be cautious and aware of the complications of a heart attack.