Why Are Indians More Prone To Diabetes? Expert Explains

WORLD DIABETES Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the disease and promote ways of prevention and treatments. Diabetes is a serious illness caused when the pancreas produces little or no insulin. This condition affects the body's usage of blood sugar (glucose).

In an exclusive conversation with Dr Anupam Biswas Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospital, Noida, we explored the causes, warning signs and other important aspects of this fatal disease.

The most common type of Diabetes

There are types of diabetes including type 2, type 1, gestational and prediabetes. All types of diabetes are deadly and a health hazard, however, type 2 diabetes is the most common. Type 2 diabetes in earlier times was more prevalent in the elderly or middle-aged popular but now is equally prevalent in the younger ages of the populations as well.

Risk factors of Diabetes

1. Overweight: According to Dr Biswas, there are two criteria for BMI (international and Asian). If a person has an Asian BMI of more than 23 and an International BMI of more than 25 are considered overweight and are more prone to diabetes, especially Type 2. Being overweight is one of the major contributors to diabetes.

2. Family History: Having a family history of diabetes makes a person more prone and at high risk for developing this disease. A person's genetics can make them more susceptible to developing diabetes.

3. Heart Disease: High blood sugar levels tend to damage blood vessels and nerves that control the heart. People with diabetes are 2 to 4 times more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases.

4. Cholesterol Levels: Poor blood sugar control can worsen the cholesterol levels in the body. Many clinical studies state that increased cholesterol levels lead to the deterioration of glucose tolerance.

5. PCOS: Women with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) get insulin resistant in which their bodies can't use the insulin made in the body effectively, leading to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

6. Lifestyle: Being obese, physically inactive, consuming junk food, having improper sleeping habits and many more lead to the risk of diabetes.

Why are Indians more prone to Diabetes?

Indian accounts for around 77 million people (1 in 11 Indians) diagnosed with diabetes, making it the second most affected country in the world after China. Factors such as insulin resistance are more in Indians which makes them more prone to this disease. High population, obesity and centripetal obesity are some other common factors making India the second highest country affected by diabetes. Genetics also plays a significant role in India having high rates of diabetes.

Is diabetes more prevalent in men or women?

Diabetes is more common in men than women. However, during the post-menopausal period, it is equal in both men and women.

When to get a routine evaluation?

According to Dr Biswas, a routine evaluation is a must for every individual. Individuals above the age of 35 should get a routine evaluation of blood glucose for themselves. If there are symptoms of high blood glucose such as weight loss, frequent urination, increased hunger and thirst, burning or tingling sensations in hands and feet and blurred vision, you should get yourself checked. A regular checkup once in 2 years for diabetes is recommended by the doctor.

Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle plays a huge role in health and well-being. Elimination of oily or junk foods, sweets, chocolates, and fried food and following a Mediterranean diet which includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans and nuts are effective. One should avoid smoking and restrict alcohol as they are one of the prominent causes of diabetes. Every diabetic or prediabetic patient should include exercise in their daily routine, a younger person should exercise for at least one hour, whereas older people should practice exercise for around 30 minutes regularly with lifestyle modification and a diabetic diet, which can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.