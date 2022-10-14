When Is Diwali 2022: History, Significance And Why Is It Called The 'Festival Of Lights'

The festive month of October 2022 witnesses several big Hindu festivals being celebrated across the nation. This year, the 5-day festivities will be celebrated with much joy and fervor after 2 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the festival of Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, 2022. The auspicious Hindu festival holds a very special place in the Hindu culture.

Take a look at the history and significance of Diwali and why is it called the festival of lights:

Diwali 2022 History And Significance

According to ancient Hindu mythology, the day of Diwali is celebrated to mark Lord Rama’s return to his kingdom after living in exile for fourteen years. Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on the day of Diwali with his wife Sita, brother Laxman and Hanuman after defeating the mighty Ravana.

Diwali 2022 Celebrations

The festival is celebrated with people decorating their homes to welcome the divine spirits. People across the country celebrate Diwali by making Rangolis in front of their houses, decorating their homes with lights and diyas, wearing new clothes and also cooking exquisite meals. On this day, Lakshmi Puja is also done to please the goddess of money and wealth.

Diwali 2022 Significance

Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil. It is the most important festival in the Hindu culture and is celebrated with joy and high spirits.

Diwali 2022: Why Is It Called The Festival Of Lights

The auspicious Hindu festival is often referred to as the ‘festival of lights’. It is believed that to mark the return of Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Sita and Hanuman, people in Ayodhya decorated their houses with diyas to light up their homes and did flowery decorations. Thus came the name ‘festival of light’.

The 5-day long festival of Diwali will begin with the celebration of Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj.