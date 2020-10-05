WHAT! This bus will take you to 21,000 km trip from Rishikesh to London; Here's all you need to know
New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Imagine hopping on a bus in Rishikesh and reaching London while touring around more than 20 countries. This imagination could turn into reality and for the bagpackers, it could be a dream come true as wrestler Lubhanshu Sharma has planned a 75-day road trip to London in June next year.
This exotic journey will cover 21,000km in just 75 days and will give you a tour of around 20 countries. This trip will have only 20 passengers along with Sharma and his brother Vishal.
Labhanshu Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram in which it is revealed that this incredible bus ride is going to be available from June 2021.
Who is Labhanshu Sharma?
Labhanshu Sharma is also known as Pahlwan Jee and is a much popular Indian wrestler from Rishikesh. Not only this, but he is also world peace activist and has won two gold medals in Asian International Games and Indo-Nepal International Wrestling Tournament.
He wrote in his social media post that this journey will cover a distance of 21000 km and only 20 lucky people will get the opportunity to travel through 20 countries. As of now, the journey is planned to commence in June 2021.
This journey is named as Incredible Bus Ride and the main purpose of this journey is to spread the beauty of Indian culture abroad. Labhanshu has also organised trips through 32 countries on international roads.
Want to be the part of longest bus journey in the world? India to London and Scotland by road . We will cover total distance of 21000km crossing 20 countries in 75 days.This incredible journey will begin soon, for more information log into www.rishikeshtolondon.com ❤️ #Rishikeshtolondon #travelling #Bustrip #indiatolondonbyroad #worldrecord #bustrip #lovetravelling #traveller #incrediblejourney
The route for Incredible Bus Trip: Rishikesh to London Bus Tour
Week 1: Rishikesh to Imphal
Week 2: Onward to Myanmar
Week 3: From Myanmar-Thailand to Laos
Week 4: Onward to Chengdu in China
Week 5: To Dunhuang, China
Week 6: To Kashgar, China
Week 7: To Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan
Week 8: To Beyneu in Kazakhstan and Russia’s Moscow and St Petersburg
Week 9: To Poland’s Latvia, Prague in the Czech Republic and Austria
Week 10: To Zurich in Switzerland, Paris in France and London in the UK
Week 11: To Wales and Scotland before driving back to London.
According to the brochure, it is mentioned that this journey will cost Rs 13.99 lakh per person and passengers need to have a passport valid for 10 months from the date of the journey, with 10 blank pages.
The price does not include alcohol charges, other sightseeing plans and GST.
Facilities that will be provided on this journey:
1) Seat on a luxury bus
2) Return flights from London to India
3) Visa fees
4) Two meals per day
5) Hotel accommodation on twin sharing basis
6) Sightseeing
