What Is Werewolf Syndrome? All You Need To Know About The Rare Condition Diagnosed In Teenage Boy From Madhya Pradesh

LALIT PATIDAR, a 17-year-old student from the Madhya Pradesh village of Nandleta, is a young adolescent. At the age of six, Lalit received a diagnosis of "werewolf syndrome," an uncommon illness also known as hypertrichosis. Lalit has hair covering every inch of his body. All of his classmates refer to him as "monkey kid," and they all claim to be afraid of him because they fear he'll bite them. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Lalit said that he had hair all over his body. His classmates all refer to him as "monkey boy."

Werewolf syndrome: What is it?

It is sometimes referred to as "hypertrichosis" and is characterised by excessive hair growth on the body as a whole. The illness is so uncommon, according to JAMA Dermatology, that only 50 people are thought to have had it since the Middle Ages. Hypertrichosis can appear at birth or throughout the course of life.



Which factors lead to hypertrichosis?

The reactivation of hair-growing genes may be the cause of congenital hypertrichosis. Over the course of evolution, the genes that in early man led to thick hair growth have "shut down." These hair-growth genes "turn on" while a baby is still in the womb by ypertrichosis. Over the course of evolution, the genes that in early man led to thick hair growth have "shut down." These hair-growth genes "turn on" while a baby is still in the womb by mistake, for which there is still no known cause.

The hair growth in this case can be seen all over or in a few random patches; possible causes include cancer, malnutrition, and anorexia nervosa, among others.



What hypertrichosis signs and symptoms are there?

It can either be present at birth or develop over time, as was previously mentioned.Three hair types can be seen in hypertichosis:

Vellus: The follicles for these hairs are typically brief and can be found everywhere on your body, with the exception of the soles of your feet, the backs of your ears, your lips, and your palms, or on scar tissue. This information is from the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. Vellus can either be pigmented or not.

Lanugo: This kind of hair is incredibly delicate and soft, similar to the hair on a newborn baby's body. It typically lacks pigment. Within a few days or a week after birth, many newborns shed their lanugo. Lanugo may persist if hypertrichosis is present and not treated and eliminated.

Terminal: The hair type and colour in this group are both very dark, long, and thick.



What is the hypertrichosis' course of treatment?

According to Healthline, there is no treatment for hypertrichosis, but you can take any steps to prevent the congenital version of the condition. Avoiding certain medications, such as minoxidil, may reduce the risk of some forms of acquired hypertrichosis, but there are treatments for the condition that involve removing hair using quick and simple techniques like shaving, waxing, plucking, hair bleaching, and chemical epilation.