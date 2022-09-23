What Is Vitamin Deficiency? Know Common Signs To Avoid Medical Risks

OUR body requires 13 essential vitamins that we receive from eating a variety of healthy food items. All these 13 vitamins have different roles in the body. Vitamin deficiency is the condition of a long-term lack of vitamins in the body. You can develop vitamin deficiency due to low vitamin intake in your diet and several medical conditions which can put you at risk of vitamin deficiency. The lack of a balanced and nutritious diet results in several diseases.

The 13 important vitamins for a healthy body include Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B7, Vitamin B9 and Vitamin B12. Listed below are some of the common signs of Vitamin Deficiency.

1. Fragile hair and nails

Vitamin D plays a vital role in stimulating new and old hair follicles. When there isn't a sufficient amount of Vitamin D in your body, new hair growth may be stunted. Vitamin D is metabolized in the skin by keratinocytes. These skin cells process keratin, a protein for hair, nails and skin. Due to insufficient Vitamin D, keratinocytes in hair follicles face trouble in regulating hair and nail growth.

2. Bleeding Gums

Vitamin C plays an integral role in wound healing and immunity of the body and also acts as an antioxidant that prevents cell damage. The source of Vitamin C for our body is our diet. Vitamin C deficiencies occur when an individual does not consume enough fresh fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C deficiency can lead to symptoms such as bleeding gums and even tooth loss.

3. Poor Night Vision

Vitamin A is linked to a condition known as night blindness which reduces an individual's ability to see in low light or darkness. Vitamin A tends to produce rhodopsin, which is a pigment in the retina of the eyes that help in night vision. The deficiency of Vitamin A leads to making the cornea of the eye very dry, thus damaging the retina and cornea.

4. Flaky patches and dandruff

Vitamins associated with flaky scalp are Vitamin D, B2, B3, B6 and B7. Deficiency in these vitamins can directly impact the immune system and elevate the risk of inflammation. Low blood levels of zinc, vitamin B3, B3 and B6 can lead to dandruff.

5. Red or white bumps on the skin

Deficiencies in calcium, vitamin D and E can lead to white patches on the skin. These white or red spots indicate that you need a healthy, balanced diet.

6. Hair Loss

Hair loss is another sign of vitamin deficiency. Premature hair loss is a condition that is associated with vitamin deficiency in the body. Vitamin B3, B6 and iron are essential for the body to keep the hair healthy. Insufficient amounts of these vitamins in the body lead hair to fall out or stop growing from the hair follicles and result in hair loss.

