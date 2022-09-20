What Is The Lumpy Skin Disease? Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Preventions And Affects On Humans

THE LUMPY virus is rapidly spreading in parts of the country including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that is unfolding throughout the country killing more than 67,000 cattle and affecting over 15 lakh.

According to the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department, at least 126 cattle have died and 25 districts have been affected by the lumpy skin disease. Of the total 126, 47 have died in Jalgaon, 21 in Ahmednagar, 2 in Dhule, 18 in Aloka, 14 in Pune, two in Latur, six in Satara, five in Buldhana, seven in Amravati, one in Sangli, one each in Washim, Jalna and Nagpur district.

An official of the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, as quoted by PTI, said that the speed of cattle deaths in India is much more rapid than that of other countries. "In Rajasthan, the number of cattle deaths is 600-700 per day. But in other countries, it is less than 100 in a single day," he said. He further said that the ministry has asked states to speed up the vaccination process. States are currently using the 'goat pox' vaccine to control lumpy skin disease in cattle, he added.

In Haryana, 14 districts are affected by the lumpy skin disease & around 87 cows have died. We've acted as per the guidelines issued by the Govt of India. It's being said that goat pox vaccine is effective in this & vaccination work has already started: Haryana Minister JP Dalal pic.twitter.com/c9exD1tgAe — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

According to the official, the 'goat-pox' vaccine is 100 per cent effective and almost 1.5 crore doses are already administered to the cattle in affected areas. The commercial launch of the new vaccine for treating LSD, developed by two institutes of Agri research body ICAR, will take the next three to four months.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious disease that is spreading briskly across the country. It is an infectious disease that is spread by a virus known as Neethling Virus. Apart from the loss of lives of cattle, Lumpy skin disease also contributes to chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, abortion and infertility.

Signs and Symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease

The symptoms of lumpy skin disease can include blisters on the body of cattle, trouble eating, fever, excess salivation and discharge from the eyes and nose.

Effects of Lumpy Skin Disease on Humans

As per the officials and medical experts, the disease is 'Zoonotic' which means that it cannot be transmitted to humans from animals. The officials of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), stated that the disease cannot be transmitted to humans based on the studies carried out so far. The doctors have also mentioned that there is no danger in consuming beef and other dairy products as the disease is zoonotic and therefore, humans cannot get affected by this disease.

Prevention of Lumpy Skin Disease

The government is taking concrete measures to save the cattle and forbade the disease from spreading. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a formal statement that the CM has directed to launch a disease awareness campaign and stay on-site in their allocated areas to offer instant relief to the citizens. To prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, strict actions and preparedness is required to be taken by the Animal Husbandry Department of the states. States are advised that requisite biosecurity measures should be strictly enforced so that the disease does not spread to the neighbouring states.