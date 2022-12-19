What Is Skin Cycling? Here Is A 4-Step Skincare Regime To Make You Look Glow Throughout The Day

WITH NUMEROUS skincare routines present in today's era, every individual skin caters to different regimes. The internet is stocked up with bloggers and influencers practising varied skincare routines and making them viral or a trend. One such trending skincare routine is 'Skin Cycling'. This latest trend has taken over the beauty market and is being practised by numerous people.

What Is Skin Cycling?

According to Everyday Health, skin cycling is a skincare routine which allows for 'rest days' during the week and is essentially a four-night skincare regime that you repeatedly follow through to simplify your routine and reduce skin problems. This skincare routine helps in preventing irritation and inflammation.

Steps For Skin Cycling Routine

Skin cycling includes a four-night process which includes exfoliation, retinol, and recovery.

Night 1: Exfoliation

On the first night, you have to clean and pat dry your skin in order to take off the dead skin cells from the skin layers. The skin exfoliation provides an instant glow to the skin and prepares it for the rest of the two nights regime.

Night 2: Retinol

One Night 2 uses retinol on the skin. Retinoids have the ability to reduce fine lines and wrinkles as it increases collagen production. It also helps in the stimulation of new blood vessel production in the skin, which promotes better skin colour. According to the Center for Surgical Dermatology, retinoids speed up desquamation, unclog pores, and improvise the overall appearance of the skin.

Night 3 & 4: Recovery

On the third and fourth nights, let your skin rest. These two nights are all about letting your skin set and rest. These are known as recovery nights which protect the moisture barriers of the skin and increase hydration and moisture. In this step, you can use hyaluronic acid and glycerine products for better results.

Benefits of Skin Cycling

Skin cycling is a rolling-through process of three to four nights to prevent skin problems such as irritation, inflammation, dryness etc. Every person's skincare routine depends on their skin and varies from others. According to Mindbodygreen, when you do exfoliation night before retinol night and then follow up with the recovery nights, it brings out amazing results with the least amount of irritation. However, overusing products might also cause damage to the skin and skin barriers and lead to more skin issues.