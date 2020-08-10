Janmashtami 2020: Rasleela is a popular form of folk theatre in the regions of Mathura, Vrindavana in Uttar Pradesh, especially during the festivals of Krishna Janmashtami and Holi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival fo Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated across the nation today (Tuesday) with full fervour and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Among the festivities of Janmashtami 2020, the Rasleela, the divine dance of love, is one of the most important rituals of this festival.

Many Hindu scriptures including the Bhagavata Purana and Gita Govinda have elaborated about the divine association Krishna, Radha and other Gopis. As per the legends, the Rasa Leela happened when the Gopis of Vrindavana, attracted by the mellifluous sound of Krishna's flute, sneak away from their houses and went straight to the forest to dance with Krishna throughout the night.

In popular culture, the romantic love between human beings is seen as a reflection of spiritual love for Lord Krishna. The Indian classical dance form Kathak is also believed to have been evolved from Raas Leela. It is also said that if one who faithfully watches or listens to the Raas Leela (Sudha Bhakti) will be endowed with the blessings of Lord Krishna

How Rasleela is celebrated?

Rasleela is a popular form of folk theatre in the regions of Mathura, Vrindavana in Uttar Pradesh, especially during the festivals of Krishna Janmashtami and Holi.

As per the belief in the Hindu tradition, Rasleela can be performed either by boys and girls or girls only. The dance is performed holding dandi (sticks) and is often accompanied by folk songs and devotional music.

The Traditional Rasa Lila performances in Vrindavan is popular among the followers of Vaishnava sect as they consider it as a reflection of their spiritual love for Lord Krishna.

Rasa Lila performance is believed to have started by Swami Sri Uddhavaghamanda Devacharya in the early 15th Century CE at Vamshivata in Vrindavan, Mathura. He was a prominent saint of the Nimbarka Sampradaya, and disciple of the world-renowned Swami Sri Harivyasa Devacarya.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha