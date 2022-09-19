What Is Paralysis? Know Causes, Symptoms And Prevention

WITH the demise of famous Television actress Nishi Singh Bhadli on Sunday, due to serious health issues, we need to start being much more cautious and aware of our health and lifestyle. Nishi Singh Bhadli, who worked in popular TV shows such as Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Hitler Didi and more, suffered three strokes of paralysis in the last two years. Paralysis is often caused by strokes, usually from a blocked artery in your neck or brain. It is also caused by damage to your brain or spinal cord.

Also known as Plegia, paralysis is a loss of motor function in one or more muscles. Depending on the nature of the damage, paralysis can be partial or complete, temporary permanent, localised or generalised. It is a medical emergency and immediate treatment is essential to prevent further brain damage and possible implications. Overall national statistics show that 119-145 paralysis attacks are found per one lakh people. 12,00 to 15,00 cases are found per year per one crore people.

Let's have a look at the symptoms, causes and prevention of paralysis.

Symptoms of a Paralysis

The most common symptoms of paralysis include-

1. Trouble in speaking and understanding simple instructions

2. Permanent weakness

3. Muscle cramping

4. Felling tingles

5. Severe pain in muscles after light exercise or workout

6. Difficulty in thinking, talking, writing, reading and comprehension

7. Loss of vision or changes in vision

8. Numbness

9. Changes in mood, personality or behaviour

10. Hearing loss, neck pain and fever

11. Severe headache

Causes of Paralysis

Paralysis attacks can be caused due to numerous reasons from congenital disability or some injuries or accidents. However, stroke is considered one of the primary reasons for paralysis. Below are the main causes of paralysis:

1. Severe head or spinal injury

2. Sudden weakness on one side of the face, with arm weakness or slurred speech

3. Temporary paralysis when waking up or falling asleep

4. Gradual weakness on one side of the body

5. Paralysis from birth (spinal muscular atrophy)

Prevention of Paralysis

1. Individuals must maintain a strict balanced diet.

2. Must be active and engage in some exercises as per their doctors or physiotherapists.

3. Must quit smoking.

4. Individuals suffering from paralysis should follow an annual health check-up to detect early paralysis symptoms.

5. Adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce risks to some extent.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)