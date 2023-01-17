What Is New Covid Variant XBB.1.5? Symptoms, Severity And Precaution Methods

IN THE rise of Covid cases, the government is framing new guidelines to prevent the spread of infection. Whereas, according to World Health Organisation, a new variant named XBB.1.5, is a descendant of the Omicron XBB subvariant, which has begun to spread in some parts of Europe. The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has recently estimated that as of Friday (January 14), XBB.1.5 was responsible for at least 43% of all COVID-19 cases across the US, up from 30% in the first week of January.

What is XBB.1.5 Covid-19 Sub-Variant?

The XBB.1.5 sub-variant makes up 40.5% of all COVID-19 cases in the US, and it has spread fast. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said 38 countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain and 2% in Denmark. A study published in the Journal Cell last month advocated that Xbb.1 is around 63 times less likely to be neutralised by existing antibodies than the BA.2 subvariant.

Unofficially known as Kraken, XBB.1.5 is a sublineage of XBB made up of two strains of the subvariant BA.2 and belongs to the XBB family. It was first discovered in October 2022 in at least 38 countries including Canada, Germany, Austria, Kuwait and France.

#COVID19 transmission is on the rise in your community again? Here is how you can assess and reduce your risk of infection ⬇️



Get vaccinated

Wear a mask

Avoid crowds

Open windows

Clean your hands pic.twitter.com/7cPSjasl9a — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 13, 2023

Symptoms

"Symptoms with XBB 1.5 appear to be similar to the earlier Omicron variants," said Andrea Garcia, Vice President of Science, Medicine, and Public Health for the American Medical Association (AMA). "These symptoms can range from cold symptoms to shortness of breath and low oxygen levels that require emergency medical attention." stated further.

According to Garcia, the common signs of Covid include loss of sense of taste and smell are different in the new variants. While it still occurs occasionally, according to the AMA VP, it is now uncommon with the Omicron variant.

“The experts generally believe that the symptoms of Covid have become less severe over time. That could be because they tend to remain in the upper respiratory tract and don’t affect the lungs as much as earlier variants,” said Garcia. She stated a few symptoms, which when noted, the person should immediately get themselves tested.

Runny Nose

Sore Throat

Headache

Cold, Sneezing

Joints Pain

Upper Back Pain

Pain in the Back

Precaution Methods:

Wearing a mask is mandatory.

Social distancing and refraining from going to crowded places.

Wash hands frequently with sanitiser.

For better ventilation at home during the daytime, keep your windows open.

Can XBB.1.5 Lead To Severity?

According to WHO, there is currently no proof regarding the XBB.1.5 virus being more severe and infectious than other prevalent variants. Moreover, the Un agency stated that XBB.1.5 did not "carry any mutation known to be associated with a potential change in severity" in an internal risk assessment published on January 11.

(With agency inputs)