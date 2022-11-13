What Is Melasma? Why It Occurs During Pregnancy| Know Here

PREGNANCY is a journey of nine months in a woman's life that brings about significant changes in the body and health of a woman. Recently Bollywood couples, Alia-Ranbir, Bipasha-Karan, and Debina-Gurmeet welcomed baby girls. A day before the delivery, Debina on her Youtube channel posted a video in which she opened up about body discolouration she faced during her second pregnancy.

She revealed, "I am experiencing tremendous body discolouration. I have gotten tanned around 7-8 times. This feels a little weird but I think it will go with time." What does body discolouration mean, why does it happen and how can one deal with it? Read below the answers to all such questions.

What is Melasma (Skin Discolouration)

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melasma is a skin condition that causes patches and spots which are usually darker than your natural skin tone. In pregnancy, it is often referred to as chloasma or a 'mask of pregnancy. It is a cosmetic condition but doesn't affect your baby in any way.

Symptoms of Melasma

Melasma during pregnancy usually appears on the face as patchy areas of the skin. It can develop in more areas such as the cheeks, chin, above the upper lip, jawline, forehead and bridge of the nose. It can also develop on the arms, neck or underarms.

When does melasma start during pregnancy?

According to Healthline, melasma may start at any point during the pregnancy, most commonly in the third trimester. Depending on the factors such as skin type, and skin colour, this condition can be more or less noticeable.

Why does melasma develop during pregnancy?

According to numerous experts, an increase in the levels of hormones, estrogen and progesterone may trigger melasma during pregnancy. It develops when the hormone cells called melanocytes overdrive and produce melanin which gives skin its colour.

Does melasma go on its own?

In pregnant women, melasma often goes away within a few months after giving birth on its own. However, if it does not go, you can consult your doctor as there are numerous treatments which help fade melasma.