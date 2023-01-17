What Is Mediterranean Diet? 5 Effective Benefits For Weight Loss And Healthy Body

WE ALL tend to lose those extra kilos accumulated around our abdomen and other parts of the body. In order to lose significant weight, major people try numerous exercises, weight loss diet plans and many more to get effective results. One such diet plan, known to be ideal for weight loss is 'Mediterranean Diet.' The Mediterranean diet is a diet inspired by the eating habits of people who live near the Mediterranean Sea and was initially formulated in the 1960s. It includes numerous types of healthy foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and seafood.

According to Healthline, this diet plan is associated with a variety of benefits and may help support brain function, promote heart health, regulate blood sugar levels, and more. Although there are no concrete rules for how to follow the Mediterranean diet, there are many general guidelines you can follow to incorporate the principles of the diet into your daily routine.

1. Promotes Heart Health

The Mediterranean diet includes minimally processed plant-based foods which are rich in monosaturated oils, and low in saturated fats, meats and dairy products, which seems to be an ideal nutritional model for cardiovascular health. Moreover, this diet plan includes a majority of fresh fruits, vegetables, bread and other grains, nuts and seeds.

2. Supports Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

This diet plan is all about nutritious food such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and heart-healthy food items. Multiple studies have found that the Mediterranean diet can reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve levels of haemoglobin A1C, a marker used to measure long-term blood sugar controls.

3. Protects Brain Function

According to Healthline, the Mediterranean diet can be beneficial for brain health and can protect against cognitive decline as one gets older. According to numerous other studies, this diet is known to significantly reduce shrinkage of the hippocampus compared to those on the standard healthy diet.

4. Weight Loss

The inculcation of plant-based food items such as vegetables, fruits, nuts and grains, when followed religiously, can be very effective for losing significant weight. The diet also limits the consumption of processed foods and added sugar.

5. Protects Against Diabetes

According to reports, this diet plan for weight loss can also be effective in protecting against Type 2 diabetes. It is because, when following this diet, one strictly avoids consuming processed foods which are excessively high in sugar and unhealthy fatty foods such as cakes, cookies etc.

How To Follow This Diet:

Eat: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, potatoes, whole grains, herbs, spices, fish, seafood, and extra virgin olive oil

Eat in Moderation: poultry, eggs, cheese, and yoghurt

Eat Rarely: red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, added sugars, processed meat, refined grains, refined oils, and other highly processed foods

Foods To Limit:

Added sugar: added sugar is found in many foods but is especially high in soda, candies, ice cream, table sugar, syrup, and baked goods

Refined grains: white bread, pasta, tortillas, chips, crackers

Trans fats: found in margarine, fried foods, and other processed foods

Refined oils: soybean oil, canola oil, cottonseed oil, grapeseed oil

Processed meat: processed sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, beef jerky, fast food, convenience meals, microwave popcorn, granola bars