New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People are facing unbearable heat this summer season. The temperature has crossed the 45-degree Celcius mark in many regions in India, including Delhi-NCR, which has caused the heatwave. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees celsius, at least 4.5 degrees about the normal temperature. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert, which can also cause some health issues. One of the health problems due to the heatwave is Heatstroke.

Heatstroke occurs when the body is not able to control its temperature. When heat stroke occurs, the body's temperature increases rapidly and it is unable to cool down. Moreover, the sweating mechanism of the body also fails. Within 10 to 15 minutes, the body temperature can increase to 106°F or higher. It can also cause death and permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke:

Very high body temperature

Loss of consciousness

Slurred speech, Confusion, Altered mental state or behaviour

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin (skin may turn red)

Racing heart rate, the pulse may significantly

Headache

Alteration in sweating, dry or slightly moist skin

Emergency steps to provide immediate relief during heatstroke:

Take the person into the shade or indoors.

Remove outer clothing.

Try to cool the person.

Place that person in a cool shower.

Use a sponge with cool water.

Place ice packs on the forehead

Place wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin.

Causes of Heatstroke:

Being in a hot environment can lead to an increase in body temperature.

exercising or working in hot weather can also cause heatstroke. But this usually occurs when you're not used to high temperatures.

By not drinking enough water to replenish fluids lost through sweating.

Drinking alcohol can also affect your body temperature.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav