New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever felt sleepy after having lunch? Well, this might indicate that you may be suffering from Food Coma! Yes, you read that right. Food Coma in medical terms is known as postprandial somnolence, which directly translates to “after-meal sleepiness”. In that condition, people feel sleepy or tired after eating.

People suffering from Postprandial somnolence or Food Coma symptoms such as drowsiness or sleepiness, low energy levels, and lack of focus or concentration. Although the exact reason behind the condition is not known the condition might be happening because of the body's biology.

What causes Food Coma or Sleepiness after meals?

As per doctors, Eating high-carb and high-sugar meals, causes a spike in blood sugar levels, and the resulting crash can lead to a food coma. Also, when one eats a large meal, the “rest and digest” meal turns on which stimulates the vagus nerve that regulates emotions.

As per a study, people who skip breakfast experience a sudden dip in blood flow to the brain soon after eating lunch, causing increased levels of daytime sleepiness.

How to Prevent a Food Coma?

There is no treatment for postprandial somnolence, but a person can take steps to increase their feelings of alertness after eating, especially during the daytime. With working from home for the past 2 years our daily routine is however messed up but now as the offices are resuming many will fear sleepiness after having lunch. So to tackle that here are some ways to prevent a food coma. Some easy strategies are as follows:

-Maintaining sleep schedule-Sticking to a sleep schedule and getting enough hours of quality sleep each night may help decrease fatigue during the day.

-Eating smaller portions more often: Smaller but more frequent meals will help keep energy levels stable, avoiding bigger dips.

-Going for a walk outside after eating: Light helps increase alertness and mental function during the post-lunch dip, while physical activity is great for overall health.

-Balancing meals: Going easy on carb- or protein-heavy meals in the afternoon and bulking up the vegetable portion of a meal may help prevent energy dips.

-Keeping a food diary: Keeping a note of which foods are more likely to cause sleepiness may help people avoid them during the day or eliminate them from their diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh