What Is Colon Cancer? Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Different Types

COLON CANCER is the name for the sort of cancer that develops in your colon or rectum. Depending on the stage of the colon cancer, the signs, the course of treatment, and the prognosis will all vary. According to the American Cancer Society, one in twenty-three men and one in twenty-five women will acquire colorectal cancer in their lifetime.

What kinds of colon cancer are there?

Other tumors, which cause colon cancer less frequently than:

Lymphoma, which can start in the colon or lymph nodes Carcinoid molecules: Beginning in your intestines' hormone-producing cells are carcinoid molecules. Sarcomas, which develop in colon muscles and other soft tissues Gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which may initially be benign before developing into malignancy (They rarely form in the colon; they often form in the digestive tract.)

How far along is colon cancer?

Medical professionals use this to gauge the cancer's stage. It's an excellent approach to predicting how the condition may affect you in the long run as well.

Stage 0

"Carcinoma in situ" is another name for stage 0. The aberrant cells are only present at this stage in the inner lining of the colon or rectum.

Stage 1

The cancer has reached the colon or rectum's mucosa and may have spread into the muscle layer. No neighbouring lymph nodes or other bodily regions have been affected by its spread.

Stage 2

At this stage, the lymph nodes are unaffected, but the cancer has already migrated to the walls of the rectum or colon, or through the walls to surrounding tissues.

Stage 3

While the cancer has not yet progressed to other human organs, it has reached the lymph nodes.

Stage 4

The cancer has metastasized to additional far-off organs like the liver or lungs.

What signs or symptoms would colon cancer have?

The symptoms range from stage 0 to stage 2, and they include:

Constipation Diarrhoea Alterations in stool colour Alterations to the stool's shape, like a narrowed stool Stool with blood in it Haemorrhaging from the rectus Too much gas Stomach pains Abdomen ache

These symptoms are seen in stages three and four (late stages):