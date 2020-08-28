Know what is CBD oil and how it is related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After several embroiled and entangled theories in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, now the drug angle has taken space. It has speculated that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving CBD oil, which is ban in India, to the late actor. CBD oil is used as a drug and it is illegal in India to consume this drug. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had been allegedly given CBD oil on a regular basis.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is a 40 per cent extract of the cannabis plant and is quite effective in reducing pain as well as reducing anxiety, hence, it is also known as Cannabidiol. Along with India, the use of CBD oil is strictly prohibited. It is believed that Cannabis oil helps to reduce excessive pain but there is no evidence of how effective this drug is. Also, the biological effects of this drug have not yet been determined by any research.

How does it work?

Cannabidiol has a direct impact on brain functions, however, the exact cause of its effects is yet to be analysed. According to a study, CBD oil prevents the breakdown of some pain-causing chemicals in the brain. It results in pain relief, mental satisfaction and change in mood. In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, all these symptoms were noted. However, the NCB has taken over this angle and investigating into this matter.

Benefits of CBD oil

Relieves Pain: The scientists have recently discovered, that certain compounds of Marijuana, including CBD, can be used as a pain reliever.

May reduce Depression and Anxiety: Anxiety and depression are the most talked diseases in the current generation. It causes a devastating effect on an individual's mental health and social wellbeing. Many people take prescribed medicines to deal with it and some take illegal medication. However, prescribed medicines can cause irritation, sleepiness, loneliness, headache, etc but the consumption of CBD too have side effects. People believed that it is a herbal solution and take it to reduce depression and anxiety.

Posted By: Srishti Goel