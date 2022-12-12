What Is Calorie Counting? 5 Benefits Of Measuring Your Calorie Intake

A CALORIE is defined by Healthline as the amount of heat energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1°C. Calories are used to describe the amount of energy our body gets from what we eat and drink. In order to count calories, one must know the number of calories in different food items to avoid health complications.

Recommended Calorie Intake

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the recommended daily calorie intake can range from 1,800 to 3,2000 depending on the factors such as age, gender, weight and amount of physical activities carried out by an individual.

Importance of Calorie Counting

To understand how your body uses the calories, calorie counting becomes essential. Knowing our body's calorie intake in ensuring that we don't consume too much of them.

How To Count Calories?

Calories are generally the measure of energy and are used to calculate the energy content of food and beverages consumed. One of the easiest ways to measure your calorie count in packaged food is by looking at the nutrition label and noting the calorie amount mentioned on it. Keep a note of the serving sizes also. Also, you can use numerous calorie-counting apps in order to know your calorie intake.

Benefits of Calorie Counting

1. Weight loss: According to TIME, calorie counting can be an effective medium for weight loss for both the short and long term. Many studies suggest that recording your food intake and physical activities are effective to help lose weight. It can be a helpful tool in losing and managing weight while being cautious about calories. According to Harvard Health, to lose a pound in a week, one must practice at least 30 minutes of a workout session, which can help in reducing the daily calorie intake by at least 500 calories.

2. Better choices: When an individual starts keeping a track of their meals and calories, it promotes making better choices. It helps in making better food choices and living a healthy lifestyle.

3. Right amount of food: Calorie counting is a highly effective medium that helps you recognise your daily calorie intake. It makes you pay attention to the portion sizes of food that you consume.

4. Fitness goals: Counting calories can help individuals maintain and achieve their weight and fitness goals while being diligent about their intakes.

5. Motivation: Through calorie counting, it is easier to make healthy food choices and indulge in a better lifestyle for health and well bring. The measuring of calories daily helps in weight loss and boosts energy which further motivates an individual to adopt a healthy lifestyle.