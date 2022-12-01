What Is Bullying And What Are Its Consequences? How Can Parents Help Their Children | Explained

BULLYING AMONG children is a very severe problem, especially when they are in school, or one might say that it is a teen problem, and it is not something that should be disregarded. Instead, it should be addressed with appropriate disciplinary measures against the offender and compassion for the victim. According to experts, bullying can have a significant negative impact on a child's mental and physical health, including stress, anxiety, poor performance, a lack of confidence and self-esteem, and many health issues. Additionally, they advised parents to be on the lookout for all of these indicators and, most importantly, to understand what bullying is.

Which four forms of bullying are there?

Physical bullying includes hostile actions including shoving, spitting, tripping, striking, and kicking.

Teasing, mocking, threatening, shaming, name-calling, and other forms of verbal harassment are examples of verbal bullying.

Relational bullying includes excluding someone from a group, talking behind their backs, being silent, spreading rumours, etc.

Another form of bullying that has surfaced in the digital sphere is cyberbullying. Using a fake profile to damage other people's reputations, harassing individuals online or on social media, making fun of someone in a group chat, uploading embarrassing photographs of other people online, etc. are all examples of cyberbullying.

What are bullying's immediate effects?

Bad academic performance

Refusing to attend school

PTSD symptoms that may persist for an extended period of time

Social disengagement and loneliness

A poor sense of self

Undiagnosed physical conditions like headaches, migraines, and generalised body pain.

What are bullying's long-term effects?

A lower standard of living

Lack of self-assurance or respect

Unhealthy bodily and mental state

Increased likelihood of unemployment

Greater chance of depression

More inclined to abuse or misuse drugs.

Why should parents support their children without fail?

The first step in stopping bullying is identifying the telltale indications in your child, simply observing your child's behaviour or any changes in his talking style, paying attention to all those immediate warning signs, and, most importantly, maintaining constant communication with your child. Never ignore them or dismiss their emotions. Never fail to express your unconditional love and support for your child.