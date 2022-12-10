What Is Bloating? 6 Effective Tips To Get Relief From It

BLOATING IS a condition when the belly feels full and tight often due to gas. According to Healthline, abdominal bloating is caused when the gastrointestinal tract gets filled with air or gas. A bloated stomach feels tight, full and often painful. It is often triggered by numerous dietary and lifestyle factors. The most common cause of bloating and stomach pain is excess intestinal gas. Bloating is often caused by pain, abdominal gurgles, frequent burping and excessive gas. Therefore, we bring you some easy tips to ease bloating and stomach pain.

Tips To Reduce Bloating

1. Massage Your Abdomen

Massaging the stomach can help to move stool along the inside of the colon and may provide relief to symptoms of pressure, tightness, cramping, bloating and constipation. The massage needs to be done carefully and in a particular manner.

2. Increase Your Fiber Intake

Increasing fibre intake along with fluids helps the food to move through the digestive tract and prevents the gas-causing bloating from building up in the intestines.

3. Drink More Water

Dehydration in the body might lead to bloating. According to Healthline, hydration is crucial when you're trying to get relief from bloating. It prevents fluid retention and constipation which leads to bloating.

4. Physical Activity

One should practice light exercises such as walking or yoga poses to get relief from bloating. It helps in the contraction of stomach muscles and releases excess gas from the gastrointestinal tract. Child's pose, and seated forward bends are some easy yoga poses you can perform to get rid of bloating.

5. Mindful Eating

According to Harvard Health, mindful eating is an approach to food as you buy, prepare, serve and consume it. It is all about using mindfulness to reach a state of full attention to your experiences, craving and physical cues while eating. As per Healthline, mindful eating involves:

-eating slowly and without distraction

-listening to physical hunger cues and eating only until you're full

-distinguishing between true hunger and non-hunger triggers for eating

-learning to cope with guilt and anxiety about food

-eating to maintain overall health and well-being

-appreciating your food

6. Consume Less Sodium

Excess sodium makes the body retain water which can lead to bloating. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 90 per cent of people in America consume too much sodium from processed foods. Therefore, replace sodium-rich food with nutrient-rich, minimally processed foods, herbs and spices in your daily diet to prevent bloating.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)