New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Imagine having a calculator who could tell you about the threat of the disease and the probability of you dying from the disease that has taken on the world this year. Yes, we are talking about Covid-19 and you don't need to imagine about that calculator anymore because yes, there is a calculator that can actually calculate how likely you are to die if you catch Covid-19.

Now, the advanced AI is making these kinds of risk tools more applicable to real-world, individual patient cases and it will estimate the individual and community-level risk of dying from Covid-19.

According to the study published by the journal Nature Medicine says that the calculator will be useful to public health authorities for assessing mortality risks in different communities, and for prioritizing certain groups for vaccination as Covid-19 vaccines become available.

How does this calculator work?

It is reported that this calculator uses information from existing large studies to estimate the risk of Covid-19 mortality for individuals based on age, gender, sociodemographic factors, and a variety of different health conditions.

It also enables to determine individual risk based on factors such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, and medical history and can be used to define risk for a group, such as for a particular community, corporation, or university, based on the mix of relevant factors that define the group.

The calculator allows the user to check how likely are they to die from novel coronavirus by combining information on individual-level factors with community-level pandemic dynamics, as available from a large variety of forecasting models.

The calculator is updated on a weekly basis to incorporate information on state-level pandemic dynamics.

Earlier, a Covid-19 survival calculator too came in that can predict how likely you are to get COVID-19 and, if you do get it, how likely you are to die from it. All you need to do is enter your weight, height, age, and other health data, including any chronic diseases or conditions you may have.

After that, the calculator will ask you questions like whether you’re social distancing, wearing a mask, work in healthcare, etc. By compiling the data, the calculator predicts your risk of dying from COVID-19 and your survival probability.

(Note: This is a report based story and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of the AI tool mentioned in the article.)

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma