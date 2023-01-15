What Are Frostbites? 5 Ways To Prevent And Treat Frostbites

CHILLY winter seasons are associated with numerous illnesses and other problems such as cough, cold, flu, sore throat, frostbite and many more. Frostbite is a common but underestimated condition where the skin freezes during exposure to cold weather or water. According to Cleveland Clinic, frostbite is a potentially permanent condition that happens when your body tissues such as fingers, toes, and ears are injured due to exposure to cold weather or cold water.

Single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures are cold enough to cause frostbite. It’s important to remember that the colder it is outside, the faster you can get symptoms. You can get frostbitten in just half an hour or less when the wind chill is -15F (-26 C) or lower.

Symotoms of Frostbite

Numbness

A painful feeling of “pins and needles” in the exposed area

Hardening of your skin that’s been uncovered skin too long in the cold

Redness (for mild frostbite)

Pale or waxy colour and feel (for more severe frostbite)

Swelling

Blisters (clear or blood-filled) or scabs

Loss of coordination (stiff movements, falling down)

Pain when rewarming the affected area

Tips To Prevent Frostbites

1. Dress the frostbitten skin with sterile bandages and avoid rubbing.

2. Dress in loose, light and comfortable layers. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the first layer should be made of a synthetic material, which wicks moisture away from your body. The next layer should be insulating. Wool and fleece are good insulators and hold in more body heat than cotton. The top layer should be windproof and waterproof. A down parka and ski pants can help keep you dry and warm during outdoor activities.

3. Protect your feet and toes: Wear two pairs of socks on your feet. They should be waterproof and should cover your ankles. Protect your hands with gloves or insulated mittens.

4. Stay Hydrated: When an individual's body is dehydrated, it increases the chance of developing frostbite. Therefore, even if you're not that thirsty, drink at least one glass of water before heading out.

5. Recognise the symptoms: It is essential to take note of and detect the symptoms of frostbite for early treatment. The first signs of frostbite can include redness, burning, throbbing or prickling sensation followed by numbness.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)