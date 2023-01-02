Wellness Trends 2023: 4 Must Follow Habits To Lead A Healthy Life This New Year

LIVING A healthy and stress-free life is what we all aim for. From eating green, working out, and practising meditation or yoga, we are trying our best to stay fit and healthy. Being healthy focuses on every aspect of well-being which includes mental, physical and emotional health. According to numerous experts, wellness trends or habits keep evolving. During Covid-19 the health and wellness patterns were different from the usual, whereas now as we step into the new year, the trends might differ. Therefore, we bring you the wellness trends that you should look forward to this year.

1. Spiritual Wellbeing

According to NCBI, spiritual well-being is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease infirmity. Spiritual health is considered an important dimension of health. It includes a purposeful life, transcendence and actualization of different dimensions and capacities of human beings as per WHO. It helps in creating physical, psychological and social aspects of human life.

2. Sleep Syncing

Sleep syncing is another trend to look forward to this year. It is gaining much popularity in recent times. Many studies show that sleep syncing helps people fall asleep better and helps in reducing feelings of stress and anxiety. According to Forbes, one can start sleep syncing by setting up a regular sleep schedule, going to bed on time and waking up at the same time every day. This helps the body to get adapted to a regular sleep cycle.

3. Digital Detox

Digital detox refers to a break from using electronic devices and social media for some time or a few days or weeks. It helps in taking overall control over your day-to-day lives. With the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past years, there has been a great increase in the usage of social media platforms to stay connected. People now understand that social media is defining major aspects of their lives. Therefore, they are more vigilant about digital detox and ways to exercise it.

4. Work-Life Balance

This is one of the crucial foundations of health. As the Covid had emerged, people were working from home which eventually disrupted their personal lives and created an imbalance in the professional and personal arenas of life. To stay healthy and stress-free, maintaining a healthy balance between the two is extremely crucial. It not only increases productivity but also promotes a happier and less stressed workforce.