Fat Loss Tips: Try These Fat Burning Soup Recipes Too Shed Those Extra Kilos

SOUP IS the most reassuring food to eat throughout the cold, and it needs to be soup. Soups are like one-dish meals; they taste great and can be customised to meet your individual needs. You can easily make soup at any time of the day or night, or if you've already made it, you can simply reheat it and enjoy a cup. Another benefit of these three soups is that they will assist you in losing belly fat, and the flavour will entice you to re-drink them.

1. Chicken noodle soup

In a saucepan over medium heat, preheat the olive oil. Add the carrots, onion, and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes when the vegetables are just beginning to soften. Prior to adding the stock and bay leaf, cook the carrots at a low temperature for about 15 minutes. Add the chicken and noodles; simmer for another 5 minutes or so, or until the noodles are mushy. Add more salt and black pepper if necessary after tasting. Garlic, cloves, and bay leaves should be thrown aside. Before serving, add coriander as a garnish if desired.

2. Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Melt the butter over medium heat in a big pot. After the vegetables have finished cooking, add the onion, carrot, broccoli, and garlic and simmer for about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and continue cooking once the vegetables are evenly coated. Stir the stock into the flour quickly to avoid clumping. Simmer for a few minutes, then, if necessary, transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until primarily smooth. Using a hand blender, the soup can also be pureed. Over low heat, simmer it slowly. Stir in the milk and cheese. Once the cheese has melted completely into the soup, season with salt, pepper, and Tabasco.

3. Pumpkin Soup

Heat the oven. After slicing the pumpkin in half lengthwise, remove the seeds. After lightly massaging the halves with oil, season them with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the flesh is incredibly tender, when placed on a baking sheet. Leave it alone so it can cool. Heat a large pot over medium heat. Place on a plate to serve. For three minutes or until the onion is translucent, cook the ginger and onion in the hot saucepan. After adding, continue to cook for another three minutes, or until the apple is soft. When the squash is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and place it in a blender or large food processor. Add the pot's contents next, then pour broth over everything. Boil while stirring after adding the remaining broth. Season with salt, pepper, and a little more nutmeg. Garnish with sour cream and finely chopped chives.