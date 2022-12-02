Weight Loss Tips: 5 Starch-Rich Food Items You Should Not Eat To Avoid Gaining Those Extra Kilos

WEIGHT LOSS can be significantly influenced by intake of starchy foods which are complex carbohydrates made uop of long chain sugar molecules. Consuming too much of starchy foods can affect the body in several ways leading to weight gain, bloating and blood sugar fluctuations.

However, if you're trying to lose weight, one should keep a check on their intake of food that contain high levels of starch components that can affect yoru weight loss journey. Look below the list of starchy food items that should be avoided if you're planning for weight loss.

1. Potato

Many studies suggest that starchy food such as potato can lead to weight gain. Certain processed potato products such as chips, french fries etc contain calories which a rich source of excess calories leading to weight gain. Ine can replace potato chips with healthy chips such as bananc hios, celery and kale chips which have numerous health benefits and support weight loss.

2. Refined Pasta

Redined pasta is high in carbs and low in fiber and lead to increased hunger and high risk of over eating. It has high amounts of sugar which increase the fat in our belly and leads to weight gain.

3. White Rice

White rice being a refined grain, can be easily digested and absorbed leading to high blood sugar levels in the body. High blood sugar can be responsible for elevated insulin levels which increase fat hormones in the body.

4. Starchy Vegetables

Some vegatables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin contain high levels of starch which are responsible for significant weight gain. These vegetables contain high claories which lead to weight gain. Therefore, avoid such vegetables if you are planning to weight loss.

5. Breakfast cereals with high sugar

Certain types of breakfast cereals are high in calroies and added sugar which are also highly refined and contribute to weight gain. According to Harvard Scool of Public Health, cereals are amongst the top sources of added sugars. They increae the levels of trighycerides in the body which get stored in the body as fats.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)