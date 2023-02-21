Weight Loss Tips: 4 Morning Habits That Will Help You Lose Those Extra Kilos Quickly

MORNING habits decide our mood for the day. Being habituated to good morning habits not only reduces your stress but also supports your physical and mental well-being. Kickstart your day with essential and beneficial activities such as exercising, eating a healthy breakfast, practising yoga etc can have potential health benefits. One such prominent health benefit of good morning habits is weight loss. Many of us plan extensive weight loss diets to lose those extra kilos, but they may not be as effective as following simple steps for the same. Read below the list of some morning habits that can help you lose weight easily anf effectively.

1. Drink Plenty Of Water

According to Healthline, drinking water increases the number of calories you burn, which is known as resting energy expenditure. In adults, resting energy expenditure has been shown to increase by 24–30% within 10 minutes of drinking water. This lasts at least 60 minutes.

2. Working Out Before Breakfast

Exercise before breakfast can boost health benefits such as burning fat. It is often recommended that you work out first thing in the morning before eating breakfast, in what's known as the fastest state, as per Healthline. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, working out before eating breakfast can help you burn fat and respond to insulin better.

3. Consume High-Protein Breakfast

A high-protein breakfast is filled with food items such as scrambled eggs, vegetables, cheese, fruits etc. According to the American Society For Nutrition, a high protein breakfast has been shown to benefit muscle health and support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, glucose regulation and by decreasing the desire to snack at night. However, it can reduce appetite and cravings which can help you in losing belly fat.

4. Practice Mindfulness

Mayo Clinic defines a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practising mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress. Several studies suggest that weight-loss diets and plans which include mindfulness techniques and activities are more likely to be successful than any other diet plan.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)