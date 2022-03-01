New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Aloe vera is one such succulent plant that can be found in every household. This plant is used extensively for various purposes. Being the versatile plant that it is, it has numerous uses and benefits for the skin, the body, and overall health. Aloe vera is used as an ingredient in beauty products and it is also used in several health drinks because of its antibacterial properties. Aloe is also used in reducing dental plaque and helping with gastric disorders such as constipation etc.

Due to its coolness, the Aloe vera gel is also used in soothing cuts, wounds, burns, and infections of the gums, eyes, etc. But do you know? Apart from all its usage, Aloe Vera is also used in losing and shedding bodyweight. Being a very common plant in sight, Aloe vera can help you

Here are 5 ways in which you can consume aloe vera in order to aid weight loss:

Aloe Vera vegetable juice

Mix some fresh aloe vera in your daily mix of vegetable juices. Aloe vera juice seldom appeals to taste buds and is therefore not very easy to consume. The vegetable juice will blend nicely with aloe to take away its bitter taste.

Intake aloe vera with meals

intake of aloe vera juice before a meal aids weight loss. Just take a spoonful of aloe vera gel before eating as it will help in the digestive process and promote weight loss. Aloe vera also helps boost metabolism which in turn enables the body to burn fat. The presence of Vitamin B in aloe vera helps convert fat present in the body into energy and therefore aids weight loss.

Take aloe vera with lukewarm water

In some warm water add some blended aloe vera, Drink a glass or two of warm water on an empty stomach every day to reduce weight. Mixing aloe vera juice in this water will only enhance its effect.

Aloe vera with Lemon juice

Lemon juice is another amazing drink that is beneficial for weight loss and is widely recommended. By mixing it with aloe vera juice you can enhance the benefits of both to help speed up the process of weight loss.

Aloe vera with Honey

Remember how you drink a teaspoon of honey in lukewarm water, Just like that add some drops of honey and aloe vera both in water and drink it. Honey adds a sweet taste to it and is also a rich source of antioxidants and antifungal elements that help battle infections in general.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

