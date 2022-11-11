Weight Loss Tips: 5 Effective Running Exercises To Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

RUNNING EXERCISES are a type of cardiovascular training and a great way to lose excess weight gain from the body. From burning calories to suppressing appetite, running exercises target belly fat and promote healthy well-being along with effective weight loss.

According to UNICEF's World Obesity Atlas for 2022, India is predicted to have more than 27 million obese children by 2030, representing one in 10 children globally.

Nearly 23 per cent of men and 24 per cent of women have a body mass index (BMI) of around 25 or more over 2015-16, as stated by the National Family Health Survey. As per World Health Organization (WHO), a BMI of 25 or above is considered overweight.

Look below for some effective running exercises to include in your routine for weight loss.

1. Fartlek

Speed play in Swedish, Fartlek is a continuous training with interval training generally associated with periods of fast running intermixed with slow running. Fartlek workouts are versatile and train the mind and strengthen the willpower of an individual. Some common benefits of this running exercise include improving speed, endurance, mental strength, flexibility and weight loss.

2. Steady Pace Jogging

Steady-state sunning or jogging includes longer runs during which you can maintain a moderate but steady pace. Easy running for around 20 to 30 minutes can help burn approximately 450 calories. A jogging session allows you to burn more calories as compared to walking.

3. One-for-One Running

Being a weight-bearing exercise, it helps in building strong bones, strengthens muscles, improves overall fitness and helps maintain a healthy weight. Somewhat similar to Fartlek, this exercise needs an individual to run for a minute, then walk for a minute and repeat the same process.

4. Running Stairs

You can lose around 0.7 calories while climbing up and 0.5 calories while climbing down a single step. Running stairs for at least half an hour every day can help you burn a significant amount of calories to lose weight.

5. Tabata Running for Weight Loss

It is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which helps in burning more calories as compared to regular or slow running. This running exercise is short and intense and gives you a metabolism boost. This exercise includes warm-up for five minutes, fast intervals, active recovery, cooldown and repeating the same.