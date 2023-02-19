Weight Loss Tips: 4 Easy-To-Make Delicious Brown Rice Recipes That Can Help In Losing Kilos

OPEN IN APP

According to Healthline, brown rice is exceptionally high in manganese. This little-known mineral is vital for many important processes in the body, such as bone development, wound healing, muscle contraction metabolism, nerve function and blood sugar regulation.

LOSING those extra kilos can be quite tricky with so many diet plans available in the current scenario. These numerous diet plans constrict an individual from consuming some of their favorite meals. However, people find it difficult to resist the simple and scrumptious rice recipes and try to add them to their weight loss diets. According to WebMD, adding brown rice as a dietary staple may help people who are overweight to shed more pounds and reduce their body mass index, a common marker of healthy or unhealthy weight. Therefore, we bring you some quick-to-make and delicious brown rice recipes that can support your weight loss journey.

1. Brown Rice Pulao

Ingredients: 1 cup brown basmati rice, 2 medium chopped into cubes potato, 2 medium chopped onion, 5 chopped beans, 1 small chopped capsicum, 1/4 cup peas, 2 sliced & slit green chili, cumin seeds, water, ghee, spices, coriander leaves, cloves, minced garlic, cinnamon, carrot.

How To Make:

2. Brown Rice Dosa

Ingredients: 2 cups brown rice, 1/4 cup rice flakes, chana dal, urad dal, methi seeds, salt to taste, spices, cilantro, coconut milk, lemon juice

How To Make:

3. Brown Rice Dal Khichdi

Ingredients: 1/2 cup brown rice, green moong dal, ghee, asafoetida, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, salt, green chili, red chili, cloves, black pepper

How To Make:

4. Brown Rice Pudding

Ingredients: 1 cup brown rice, plain soy milk, organic maple syrup, vanilla extract, walnuts, cinnamon

How To Make:

