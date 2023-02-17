Weight Loss Tips: Bollywood Celebrity-Approved Salad Recipes To Lose Those Extra Kilos At Home

LOSING weight can be tricky with numerous diets and plans available in today's era. Shifting from eating all your favourite food items to limiting the intake of those foods can put a major effect on our mind and body. Your diet needs not to be much complicated to lose those extra kilos. You can simply switch to healthier options without compromising your taste buds. One such popular weight loss recipe is healthy salads. Now, as soon as we hear the word 'salad', we feel it all boring and tasteless. But, you can make your salad recipes much more delicious, relishing and yummy with below mentioned Bollywood celebrity-style salad recipes.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has always been a fitness freak and tries to maintain her body by practising exercises and healthy eating. One of her classic and all-time favourite salad recipes is beetroot salad. Beetroot is high in fibres and promotes the growth of good bacteria in your gut. Not just for weight loss, but beetroot salad is an excellent hydrator as it helps in getting rid of the dry patches on the skin.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one Bollywood actress who never compromises with her daily diet and exercise regime. She is a fitness fanatic and a foodie by heart. Her all-time favourite salad recipe for weight loss is Thai salad. A Thai salad is not only vibrant, crispy and delicious but also is enriched with enough amounts of vitamin C to fulfil the daily requirements of an individual.

3. Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree keeps her fans updated about her personal recipes for delicacies. She is fond of Asian Sesame chicken salad which is great in taste and offers amazing health benefits. This salad is low in total carbs and fibres also make up half of the carbohydrate content.

4. Madhuri Dixit

The Bollywood veteran, Madhuri Dixit loved to binge on an Italian-style Caprese salad which comprises ingredients including tomatoes, basil leaves and mozzarella cheese. This recipe is a super easy and perfect healthy meal for a side dish or breakfast.