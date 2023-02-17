Weight Loss Tips: 5 Easy Homemade Drinks To Help You Lose Those Extra Kilos

THE SAYING "you are what you eat" is accurate; your body will resemble what you put into it. So, when trying to lose weight, it is equally vital to minimise calorie intake and increase caloric expenditure, especially with foods that have added sugars and higher calorie counts. There are several beverages that can be consumed to help with weight loss and weight management.

Greeen Tea

As green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, it makes a fantastic morning detox beverage for weight reduction and metabolism. Honey, lemon, and mint leaves can be added to it to improve it.

Ajwain Water

Water with carom seeds (Ajwain) can aid in weight loss and the burning of belly fat. One teaspoon of carom seeds, taken with a hot glass of water, is a common home remedy.

Haldi Milk

In India, haldi milk is a well-liked purifying drink that boosts the immune system and has antibacterial properties. Also, it helps soothe anxiety and activate the senses, enabling you to start the day with a cheerful outlook.

Lemonade

Lemonade is a well-liked early morning beverage for weight loss that is made of water and lemon with no added sugar or sweetener. It can be prepared quickly and enjoyed before a morning run. If you like it sweeter, adding some honey might improve the flavour and benefits even more.

Citrus Water

A popular morning beverage for losing weight is infused water, which detoxifies the body by fusing mint with orange and citrus flavours.