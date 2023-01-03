Weight Loss: 5 Things You Must AVOID If You're Trying To Shed Those Extra Kilos

LOSING WEIGHT is one of the practices that most people follow. But we all also struggle with one major question which is how to lose weight in the right way. With numerous articles and expert advices available on the internet, it becomes difficult to cater to what will suit us individually. Finally, when we find the one piece of advice suitable for us, be it a weight loss diet, workout regime or exercises, still some people are unable to lose those extra kilos. People who are on a weight loss diet or fitness routine and are still unable to see the results might need to reevaluate their weight loss regime. We tend to overlook small things that play a major role. Therefore, we bring you five mistakes that you should be aware of and avoid at any cost to shed those extra kilos. Read below:

1. Not Drinking Adequate Amounts Of Water

Water not only provides hydration to the body, but moreover, helps in maximising physical performance, boosts energy levels, burns calories, prevents dehydration, controls weight gain, and promotes better digestion. However, when an individual does not consume sufficient amounts of water, it leads to dehydration which further promotes weight loss. However, during this weight loss journey, you might experience frequent episodes of hunger which may point towards dehydration. At that particular time, the body may not be asking for food but water instead. Therefore, numerous experts suggest consuming water at that time and waiting for 10 minutes. This might satiate your hunger without consuming any extra food.

2. Not Eating At All

Some people in the name of weight loss, cut off major nourishing food items from their diet which is a big no. To get quick results, people cut off on major foods, especially breakfast. But this may not work in the right way. Skipping necessary meals may deprive your body of the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

3. Crash Dieting

Crash dieting is a diet plan that requires an individual to drastically reduce their calorie intake, sometimes cutting off on major food items and just consuming one thing. This diet method offers only short-term results, however, in the long term, it can lead your body to suffer. It comes along with numerous negative physical and psychological side effects. According to The Conversation, crash diets also known as total diet replacement (TDR) involve reducing calorie intake to between 800-1200 calories per day. Whereas the normal calorie intake for women is 2000 calories and for mean is 2500.

4. Exercise Imbalance

Consuming limited food and being on an extensive workout regime can lead to a slow metabolism. This slow down of metabolism further delays the weight loss process. We should plan out our diet and exercise plan based on the quantities of food we consume and exercises.

5. Giving Up Carbohydrates

Restricting yourself on major carbs can help you lose weight but the formula is just temporary. The weight may return as fat. According to Mayo Clinic, severe carb limits can cause the body to break down fat ketones for energy. This is called ketosis. Ketosis can cause major side effects such as bad breath, headache, fatigue and weakness.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)