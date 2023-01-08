Weight Loss: 5 Natural Home Remedies That Can Help You Shed Extra Kilos Without Hitting Gym

WEIGHT LOSS is indeed one of the toughest tasks to accomplish, however, most people across the globe try to achieve it. Nonetheless, practice makes a man perfect. Many effective ways support your weight loss journey without making you compromise on numerous things. Practising exercise, setting a workout regime, being on a weight loss diet and much more help in losing those extra kilos. But when it comes to exercise, going to the gym is not necessary. If you're not in the mood to sweat away your body with heavy exercises, we bring you simple and effective home remedies that can eventually help you lose weight at home.

1. Coriander Juice

According to health experts, coriander juice is enriched with numerous nutrients that support a healthy body and well-being. It helps you lose weight by regulating the body's metabolic rate, gastrointestinal system and digestive system. Coriander leaves are known to be high in quercetin compound that aids metabolism and makes as one of the best detox drinks. You can consume this healthy detox drink on an empty stomach every morning.

2. Curry Leaves



Curry leaves when consumed regularly on an empty stomach, not only cleanse the body but also remove all the harmful toxins from the body. They also help in burning calories and fat accumulation, thus aiding in digestion. You can boil one glass of water with 10-12 curry leaves and let it boil for 2-3 mins until the water takes little greenish colour. Drink this one glass of lukewarm curry leaves water every day early morning empty stomach and before going to bed at night.

3. Cinnamon

Numerous studies state that cinnamon is effective in promoting weight loss. One of the popular spices found in Indian kitchens helps reduce cravings by promoting satiety and fullness for longer periods. You can prepare cinnamon water to enjoy the metabolism-boosting properties of this healthy drink. Just add cinnamon to water and drink throughout the day.

4. Cumin Seeds

Cumin seeds or jeera are known to boost metabolism, lower cholesterol levels and help in maintaining your blood sugar. It is an effective weight loss remedy suggested by experts. You can lose belly fat within just 15-20 days by either eating cumin seeds or drinking cumin water daily.

5. Carom Seeds

Carom seeds or Ajwain are also one of the most effective weight loss remedies. It is helpful in nutrient absorption and boosting metabolism. Moreover, it aids digestion and contributes to weight reduction by reducing fat accumulation in the body.

However, along with consuming these natural home remedies, one muct stay active, practise home exercises, stay hydrated and eat small meals at regular intervals of the day.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)