Weight Loss: 5 Homemade Detox Drinks To Shed Extra Weight Quickly

UNNECESSARY WEIGHT gain is something that concerns most of us. Weight loss drinks are excellent because they have a strong ability to boost the body's metabolism. As a result, there will be fewer fat cells, which will enable you to lose extra weight. The best option for leading a healthy lifestyle is to use homemade weight-loss drinks. The best part is that they can be prepared the night before and kept in the refrigerator. Even if your morning is hectic, you can still finish these drinks quickly.

If you're planning to shed extra weight ahead of the new year, try out these easy homemade drinks that not just detox your body but also help in quick weight loss. Look below:

1. Green Tea

Green tea is one of the most effective beverages for weight loss. Enriched with antioxidant properties, this tea plays a major role in boosting metabolism. A type of antioxidant, Catechin and caffeine are the components that boost the amount of energy used by the body and is responsible for breaking down the accumulated fat molecules. Drinking green tea every day reduces the amount of body fat and effectively helps in weight loss.

2. Cinnamon Raw Honey Mix

Some essential hormones in honey help in suppressing the individual appetite and weight loss. Whereas, cinnamon helps in losing visceral fat and aids weight loss. To prepare this drink, you need to heat water and add cinnamon to it. Once the water cools down add one tablespoon of honey into it and mix it. Enjoy a healthy drink.

3. Ginger Lemon Water

Consuming warm lemon water on an empty stomach helps lose weight, however, adding ginger juice into it can offer more benefits along with quick weight loss. Drinking lemon water in the morning regularly helps in preventing the buildup of toxins in the body and promotes a healthy digestive tract. Adding some ginger juice to lemon water not only promotes quick weight loss but also a feeling of fullness, reduces the amount of fat the gut absorbs and regulates blood sugar levels.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

A study published in Bioscience, Biotechnology and Biochemistry stated that apple cider vinegar is one of the useful drinks for weight loss. When consuming this drink, with acetic acid, it targets body fat by boosting the body's metabolism. It helps in regulating blood sugar levels with greater control of cravings and low-calorie intake.

5. Dark Chocolate Coffee

From improving insulin sensitivity to burning calories and fats, dark chocolate coffee is a must-add to your diet for weight loss. Dark chocolate coffee works magically in improving insulin sensitivity, reducing hunger and appetite and enhancing mood. Adding moderate amounts of dark chocolate to coffee can help the weight loss process as it has monosaturated fatty acids that improve metabolism and rapid calorie burn.