Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Diet Plans To Shed Those Extra Kilos

NOT EVERY weight-loss diet we practice is categorized as healthy, such as crash dieting. Crash dieting is a low calorie diet that helps you lose weight in a short period of time. However, this weight-loss diet is often temporary and not sustainable. From the General Motors diet to the seven- day juice diet, the majority of the 'best weight loss diet plans' are crash diets. These diets help you lose weight in a short period of time, but in an unhealthy way. Therefore, we bring you some healthy weight-loss diets to try and shed those extra kilos off your body.



1. Flexible Dieting



Flexible dieting is a popular and simple weight-loss diet plan that allows foods that fit within your specific daily micronutrient targets. This diet plan has gained popularity due to its adaptable nature, which allows you to indulge in your favorite foods as a part of your eating plan. This diet plan is not a diet but more of a lifestyle. According to Healthline, when you’re following a flexible diet, your calorie and macronutrient needs are calculated according to how much weight you want to lose. Dieters must determine their total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) and macronutrient needs before beginning the diet.



2. DASH Diet



Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) is a diet plan recommended for people who want to prevent or treat hypertension or blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. This diet majorly focuses on healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats. Apart from reducing blood pressure, the DASH diet is beneficial for weight loss and reduces the risk of cancer.



3. Vegan Diet



A Vegan diet is based on plants and foods made from plants. People who follow this diet avoid all types of animal products and foods such as eggs, meat and other dairy products. This diet has numerous health benefits, including improved blood sugar control and heart health. There are different varieties of vegan diet, which include white food vegan diet, raw food vegan diet, 80/10/10 diet, starch solution. Thrive diet and junk food vegan diet. Vegan diets can be effective at helping people naturally reduce the number of calories they eat, resulting in weight loss.



4. Intermittent Fasting



Healthline defines Intermittent fasting as an eating patter where people limit their food consumption to certain hours of the day. It is currently one of the world's most popular health and fitness trends. Common intermittent fasting methods involve daily 6-hour fasts or fasting 24 hours, twice per week. There are various methods of practicing intermittent fasting, such as the 16/8 methods, eat-stop-eat methods, the 5:2 diet, and many more. When you fast, human growth hormone levels go up and insulin levels go down. Your body’s cells also change the expression of genes and initiate important cellular repair processes.



5. Zigzag Diet



Also known as calorie shifting, the zigzag diet plan involves staggering a low-calorie diet with high-calorie days. The diet follows a simple formula which is to take the number of calories you should be eating to maintain a healthy weight using a calculator. Determine your weight loss goal. Using the calorie cycle, you will stagger the deficit across seven days, with some days having a higher calorie deficit than on other days.





