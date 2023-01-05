Weight Loss: Green Tea To Amla Juice; 5 Healthy Morning Drinks That Help In Losing Kilos

MORNING HOURS have the tendency to set our mood for the coming 24 hours of the day. Therefore, it becomes quite essential to be mindful of the things you do and what you consume in the morning hours. Many people who are trying to lose weight consume small quantities of food or even skip the morning breakfast meal to avoid gaining extra kilos. But there is no need to skip breakfast as it is very important to have a fulfilling and nutritious meal in the morning to remain satiated and full of energy throughout the day.

However, consuming some healthy drinks in the morning can help ease your weight loss journey without skipping the morning meal. Look below at some of the easy-to-make and highly nutritious drinks to help you lose those extra kilos without giving up your taste.

1. Lemon And Honey Tea

Lemon is high in quantities of vitamin C which can minimise the calorie intake by suppressing hunger. It also helps you stay hydrated for longer periods. It is one of the simplest beverages when paired with honey and water. Not only this combination tea is low in metabolism, but also low in calories. Lemon-honey tea can help in accelerating the metabolism by flushing out the toxins from the body.

2. Amla Juice For Weight Loss

According to HealthifyMe, amla is packed with iron, calcium, fibre and vitamin C and A which have renowned health benefits. Being rich in antioxidants and high content of vitamin C, consuming amla juice in the morning helps in increasing metabolism and burning fat. A glass of amla juice before a meal helps in preventing overeating and keeps you satiated for longer hours. Moreover, its high fibre and tannic acid can reduce the symptoms of bloating and constipation.

3. Green Tea

According to Healthline, green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on the planet which is loaded with antioxidants and numerous plant compounds. Green tea contains bioactive substances like caffeine and EGCG which can have powerful effects on the metabolism. Also, it advocates that green tea can boost the metabolism and help in burning 3-4 per cent of calories each day.

4. Ajwain Water

Consuming ajwain water on an empty stomach in the morning can help lose 1-2 kg a month along with adherence to exercise and diet routine. Ajwain can aid digestion and contribute to weight loss by reducing fat accumulation in the body. It also helps in boosting metabolism and aid in weight loss.

5. Ginger Tea

With its potent diuretic and thermogenic properties, ginger tea is an ideal tea for weight loss. As per Healthline, ginger's antioxidant properties help free radicals. It helps in boosting metabolism and stimulates the body to burn more energy. Ginger tea can also be a substitute drink to relieve gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

6. Fennel Seeds Water

Fennel seeds are rich in potent antioxidants and phytonutrients that combine together making them a highly nutritious source with numerous health benefits such as regulating blood pressure, purifying blood, improving eyesight, water retention and appetite control. Numerous studies show that consuming fennel tea releases essential oils which help in suppressing hunger and aid weight loss.

7. Chia Seeds Water

HealthifyMe suggests that drinking chia seed water regularly in the morning can be a super healthy supplement for your weight loss diet. Chia seeds are high in fibre and absorptive in nature which helps you feel full for a long time, hence, preventing overeating.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)