Weight Loss: 5 Food Combinations That Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos Quickly

WE ALL generally think that the golden mantra to weight loss is cutting on maximum food intake and bringing it down to a minimum. Starving yourself while denying the body essential vitamins and minerals does not help you lose weight, instead can make you prone to several diseases with a weak immune system. The combination of a regular healthy diet, exercises, and the right kind of food can help you effectively lose extra weight and be fit and fab. Therefore, we bring you some healthy and nutritious food combinations to try for weight loss.

1. Apples and Peanut Butter

Apple and peanut butter combination is a perennial favorite. Both the ingredients are nutritious individually. When paired together, they can provide a healthy balance of protein, fat, and fiber to the body. Eating them together can help you feel fuller and satiated for longer hours.

2. Eggs and Bell Peppers

Adding a vegetable to your daily diet is the simplest and most effective way to increase the nutritional value of your meal. Eggs and bell peppers, when blended together, are relatively low in calories and a pack of nutritional punch. Bell peppers are rich in vitamin C which helps in burning fat present in the body.

3. Banana and Nut Butter

Bananas and peanut butter are one of the best and most effective options for weight loss when consumed in moderation. This food combination can increase satiety while decreasing calorie intake. A banana with peanut butter can increase nutrient-dense calories to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

4. Green Tea and Lemon

These both ingredients are high in antioxidants and compounds that help protect against inflammation and cell damage due to oxidation. Drinking green tea with lemon can help in improving the digestive health of an individual. It can be a great and healthy addition to your weight loss diet.

5. Coffee and Coconut Oil

According to Healthline, adding coconut oil to your coffee can speed up your metabolism, which can further increase the number of calories you burn in a day. Also, coconut oil contains substantial amounts of medium-chain triglycerides, which can increase energy levels, control appetite, and aid in weight loss.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)