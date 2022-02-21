New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you have put on some extra weight amidst the Pandemic and now looking for shedding some weight then you must know that the whole process of losing weight needs hard work, willpower, and patience. Diet is one of the most crucial parts of the whole plan and some exercise might take the whole process on a fast track. Most people turn to fad diets like the keto diet, intermittent fasting, air diet, etc. But did you know, there are many alternative and easy ways that could help you lose weight in about a week?

These weight loss tricks don't even need you to skip any meal. Water plays an important role in shaping the body and nothing can manage your body weight better than water. By drinking 8 glasses or two liters of water daily, not only does your weight come under control, but the body is also clean from the inside. According to health experts, everyone should drink 2-3 liters of water daily.

Here are some tips on how to lose weight with water:

Water when mixed with indigenous spices and medicines becomes even richer in nutrition. Although most people usually like to consume it by mixing fruits and vegetables with water for detox, it is not easy to make every time. Here are some alternate food items that you can mix with water while on track of losing weight.

Lemon water

Citrus-rich fruit lemon helps in detoxing and losing weight. Lemon works to increase metabolism. Experts recommend drinking lukewarm water mixed with lemon. You can also add honey to it. However, if you struggle with acidity, do not drink it daily.

Cumin Water:

Cumin is one such spice that is used in every Indian dish because of its medicinal properties. Cumin is very low in calories, improves digestion, boosts metabolism, detoxifies the body, has anti-inflammatory properties, and boosts immunity. Just soak some cumin seed in water overnight and drink adding some lemon, ginger to enhance the taste.

Fennel water

Soak a spoonful of fennel in water at night and drink it after waking up in the morning. You can drink this water instead of tea twice a day – morning and evening.

Ginger water

Intake of ginger on an empty stomach in the morning can help you lose weight. According to research, obesity causes oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Oxidative stress is caused by damage caused by free radicals in the body. Ginger's antioxidant properties help control these free radicals, and its anti-inflammatory properties can combat inflammation.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh