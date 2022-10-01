Weekly Love Horoscope: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Leo, Aquarius, Other Zodiac Signs Here

LOVE is a strong emotion which uplifts you as an individual and your life. Being in love is an incomparable feeling in the world. Having a person by your side, who loves you unconditionally, cares for you more than themselves and can’t imagine their world without you is hard to find. Live bangs our doors in the most unexpected ways and you are left in awe. Read below you weekly love horoscope to know what turns will your love life take in this coming week.

Aries

This week brings you a whole package of romance and happiness with your partner. Traveling and exploring will be your activities with your partner in the coming week. You'll get to know each other more deeply and fall even harder for each other.

Taurus

Some past situations might affect you in this coming week. Your partner will be worried for the same and will stand by you no matter what. You will realize that your mate loves you in every way and appreciates your existence in their life. However, you should let them know of anything that is worrying you.

Gemini

You have stayed enough in the past, it's time to be in the present and heal from your past relationship. It might hurt you now, but slowly things will take a turn and love will establish a new serene definition for you. Until then, hold yourself tight and move on. For the one in a relationship, things might seem clutter right now, but opening to your partner might break the ice and solve many issues.

Cancer

Try to stick to your commitments for your relationship. You might experience some ups and downs in your relationship throughout the coming week but you and your partner will efficiently move on from them. You both have an amazing chemistry and will make a plan for an outing in the middle of upcoming week.

Leo

There are high chances that your partner will surprise you with something amazing this coming week. If you're brushing over someone, it's a good time to approach them in a humble and generous way.

Virgo

There might be some changes in your existing relationship. Embrace these minor changes in your love life so that your relationship gets back on track filled with love, care and emotions. If you're still single, have patience, someone special might arrive soon in your life.

Libra

In this coming week, you might notice that your relationship is not going in a certain way that you expected. But it's temporary, so nothing to worry about. Take some time out from your schedule and plan a cute date with your partner to ignite the hidden feelings.

Scorpio

The upcoming week will be a very special one for the scorpions in love. Your mate will take you out on amazing dates. These dates will clear out all the problems that were hampering your relationship for a long time. Discuss everything with your partner as it will do wonders between you two.

Sagittarius

Little fights might take place between you and your partner over little things, Try to be open to discussion and communicate everything in the right manner with your mate. Hold up tight with your relationship, embrace the love between each other and experience happiness within each other.

Capricorn

A surprise trip awaits you and your partner this upcoming week. Explore everything with your partner and cherish the little moments between you two. If you're single, building up a good approach towards people might attract people towards you.

Aquarius

Avoid being upset over small things as it might annoy your mate. Try to fight negative thoughts on your own first and then approach your partner. Things will be lighter and easier in your relationship this week.

Pisces

Your partner will appreciate your loyalty and respect for them which will make you fall for them more. If you are someone who has just entered into a new relationship, your loyalty, care and respect will be tested this week. For the singles, you might find a partner for yourself who will adore you alot.