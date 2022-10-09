Weekly Love Horoscope: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Gemini, Capricorn And Other Zodiac Signs Here

LOVE plays a very significant role in our lives. The feeling of having a person by your side who loves you for who you are and cares for you the most is indeed a special feeling. Love is the most unexpected way, makes you a better person and shapes your life in better ways. Read below your weekly love horoscope for the upcoming week from October 10 to 16, 2022.

Aries

The coming week brings hope and happiness in the romantic life of Aries. You’ll feel good about where you and your partner stand in your relationship. You both share an amazing emotional connection and understanding which makes your bond stronger and better. This week you might plan a date out with your mate and things would get very easy and comfortable for both of you. The week will mark several moments between you that you will cherish in the future. For the singles, the week might bring some tough challenges in front of you, single life is tough for you as you might feel quite lonely this coming week. Try to indulge yourself in your hobbies or go for any outings.

Taurus

Love will cover both your head and heart this week and you'll feel increasing love for your partner. You both will spend the week with each other, solidifying the bond that you two share. For the singles, be a friend to the person you like before getting into any romantic relationship with them.

Gemini

You might behave impatiently this week in your relationship. Some unresolved issues might rise up again and result in a heated argument between you and your partner this week. Try to be patient and understanding while handling the situation. Resolve the misunderstandings by having good communication with your partner. For the singles, approaching your partner this week might get you some positive results.

Cancer

Some misunderstandings might arise in your relationship but that’s a normal part of any relationship. Sit and have a good mutual communication with your mate and solve the issues. Apart from this, you might meet some close friends of your partner and you all will get along very well. The week will bring positive changes in your relationship. For the singles, patience is the key to any relationship, your partner will soon come into your life and surprise you in amazing unexpected ways.

Leo

You have a partner who is flirtatious and romantic. Take advantage of these qualities of your mate and have beautiful moments this week. Love doesn't need specific time to express it, when you feel it from your heart just convey it to your partner. Basic adjustments might have to be made between you and your partner and you both are opposite poles yet together. For the singles, stars suggest being more open to new people you meet and enhance your personality.

Virgo

This week might experience some clashes between you and your partner. Act wisely and be empathetic in every situation. Have honest communication with your partner as it will help improve the bond with your partner. Rest of the week will go as usual, however, you might plan a small outing with your mate. For the singles, a marriage proposal awaits you in the upcoming week.

Libra

Most of your time this week will be spent with your partner. You might feel low and be with your mate and feel comfortable and secure with them. They are your happy pill and their bare existence makes your soul dance to a happy rhythm. However, an unexpected demand from your partner might ruin your mood. Try to have a nice communication with them and make them understand your opinion for the same. For the singles, life takes unexpected turns and we meet new people and lose some old people from our life. Understand it as a phase or transition of life and try to move swiftly through it rather than being stuck in it.

Scorpio

The start of the week might feel like a burden to you but as soon as you meet your partner, an ease and peace will reflect on your face and body language. You both might plan an outing for some future dates. This week you might go on a shopping date with your mate and explore their choices. The week will treat both of you in a nice way amid romance. For the singles, by the end of the upcoming week, you might finally expect to find your love of life.

Sagittarius

This coming week, you might feel quite emotional and overwhelmed. Your partner will support you in every way and be there for you every time. Your partner understands your changing moods and will do everything they can to uplift your mood. For the singles, if you’re thinking of proposing to a friend, stars suggest dropping the idea for this coming week. If you do so, you will lose your friendship with that person.

Capricorn

In the coming week, you’ll fulfill an important promise that you had made to you partner a while ago and this would make your mate very happy and emotional. They will feel very grateful and impressed towards you. In return, your partner might plan a surprise for you which will be a game changer in your relationship.For the singles, someone special might enter your life this week and change your life in unexpected ways.

Aquarius

Your love life will remain good and stable in the upcoming week. Some ups and downs might occur but you and your partner will tackle them together efficiently. You and your mate make a good team and you’ll receive good compliments from your friends for your partner. Few gift exchanges are also predicted this week between you two which will help in strengthening the bond with your partner. For the singles, an old friend might confess special feelings to you and might change your perspective of love in the upcoming week.

Pisces

The coming week might witness some serious problems arising in your relationship. You’ll find it very difficult to communicate the same with your partner which might lead to an increase in persisting misunderstandings between you two. Just keep trying hard as this relationship of yours is worth fighting for. For the singles, love might seem easy for you from far but when it comes near to you, you try to escape as fast as you can. You need to understand that love will come at its own terms to you and if you ignore it, you might lose a chance at a beautiful story of your life. Be confident and believe and love.