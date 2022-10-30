Weekly Love Horoscope 31st October to 06th November: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Gemini, Aquarius And Other Zodiac Signs Here

TALKING about love, this week will be full of love for Aries and Cancer. Whereas, Scorpio people may have to go through some disputes with their partners. Read below what love has in its store for your love life this week.

Aries

The week is likely to bring immense romance and satisfaction for you. Mutual efforts made by you and your partner may bring happiness and joy at the end of the week and make your time romantic. You are likely to experience some pleasant and memorable experiences throughout the week.

Taurus

This week is likely to bring some new realizations about yourself and your current love situation. The middle week might experience some amount of happiness and mutual love is likely to become stronger. Over the weekend, you might get some surprising news related to your love life.

Gemini

The week will turn unexpected things on you. Some twists and turns are likely to take place in your relationship. You may miss your partner's company. Staying across each other and communicating more might help you understand your relationship better.

Cancer

The week will bring special feelings in your heart for your lover that you might want to communicate with them. Your love life is likely to experience some exciting spirit this week. If you're single, this might not be a good time to get into any new relationship.

Leo

Your love life will become much more exciting this week. You should look more towards your partner's needs and be more generous at this time. Some clashes might occur but they will help you understand each other's perspectives.

Virgo

Your head is filled with the thoughts of the one you love. You are happy with things as they are going and expect nothing better than now. You're optimistic about the future. If you're sure about the person you're with, let them know now and chances of a positive answer are quite high within this week.

Libra

You might plan some exciting surprises for your better half this week which will make them the happiest. You both together will explore new layers of your relationship. Your thoughts will take you to unexpectedly beautiful places, and you will derive much joy from them.

Scorpio

The coming week is wonderful ahead and you are likely to spend more amazing time with your partner. They will make you feel special and cared for. Love is likely to brighten up if you stay in a good mood.

Sagittarius

You and your partner are likely to spend memorable time with each other this week and these moments will be cherished forever. If some things are in your head that are affecting you, it's better to approach your lover and let them know about it.

Capricorn

Your love life with your partner will be exciting and keep you in spirits throughout the week. Putting a third person as your priority might exhaust you.

Aquarius

Some disappointments might arise in your relationship this week. Your partner might fail to keep a promise which will hurt you badly. Better communication might help to solve these misunderstandings. Be open and honest about everything with your partner.

Pisces

You are likely to put in some extra efforts in your love life. Work is important, however, personal life can't be sacrificed to fulfill professional goals. Go out with your mate, explore new things and make memories.