Weekly Love Horoscope 30th January To 05th February: Check Astrological Predictions For Aries, Cancer, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: This week is likely to keep you in a tough spot for your relationship. Things may not go as planned or expected which may result in feelings of sadness and disappointment. However, just spending some quality time with your sweetheart is likely to enhance your mood to a great level. You may also plan a short trip with your partner in the coming week to enjoy being with each other.

Taurus: The week's planetary alignments indicate that you are likely to spend the most romantic time with your partner. You are likely to be happy by heart when you are with them and this feeling makes you confident about them.

Gemini: A relationship does not require ego. But this week's planetary alignments indicate that your ego clashes may result in quarrels between you and your partner making the relationship unhealthy. While you may try your best to solve the issues, things might appear to be alright from above and front and may need more deep clarifications.

Cancer: The coming week is likely to be filled with love and romance in your relationship. You may encounter new personality traits of your sweetheart which may make you fall in love with them even more than before. You are likely to experience love like never before, enjoy it to the fullest.

Leo: The week may be filled with challenges in your love life. One of the siblings of your sweetheart may raise some obstacles. However, keep this in mind and move forward with your relationship without any fear. Love never comes easy, therefore, be strong and give your best to make it work with them.

Virgo: Your love life is likely to remain good throughout the coming week You may surprise your beloved with some thoughtful gifts from time to time. The efforts you make in your love life today are likely to benefit your relationship in the future, therefore keep trying by putting in mutual efforts.

Libra: This week you may face some hardships in your love life. However, you believe in enjoying every phase of your relationship with your partner. This quality of yours enables your relationship to move forward strongly and like every time, you both understand each other very well.

Scorpio: Love life of scorpions this week is likely to be a fun ride. Natives of this zodiac sign are likely to enjoy each other's company and walk hand in hand with their beloved. You are likely to experience feelings of mental and spiritual harmony with your sweetheart, which is a positive symbol of your relationship.

Sagittarius: Being irresponsible towards your relationship and love life can result in misunderstandings between you and your partner. It is a great time to sit together and talk it out with each other rather than bottling up things in your minds. Things are likely to resolve if you and your sweetheart be honest with each other in every matter.

Capricorn: This week is likely to increase the distance between the love birds due to increasing misunderstandings. If things don't get sorted even after so much talking, then it is likely better to leave them up to time. Time is known to be the best healer, give each other time to understand things and your relationship.

Aquarius: You may have to take an important decision related to your love life this week. Moreover, you are likely to feel exhausted which may directly impact your relationship. But your partner might understand your situation and be in your favor and help you overcome those feelings. Love is likely to blossom at the end of the week.

Pisces: Singles this week might refrain from talking to everyone they meet and are likely to be particular about the person they feel towards. You and your partner might consider taking some time off from work and spending it with each other. This may give you both the much-required breather and time to spend with each other.