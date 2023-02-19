Weekly Love Horoscope 20th To 26th February: Check Astrological Predictions For Aries, Libra, Capricorn And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: This week is likely to bring light to the deepest parts of your life. You might find the truth about something that you've been eager about. Your romantic life is likely to go through some deep transformations, which may enhance your relationship with your partner. Moreover, you may remain immersed in the thoughts of your beloved.

Taurus: Mercury in Aquarius activates themes around your reputation and your social circle in the coming week. It is important to not let any third-party opinions or thoughts affect your relationship. It should also not affect the choices that you and your partner make in your romantic lives. Go out for a walk with your partner. The charts show that this week is not a great time to take any important decisions surrounding your love life.

Gemini: The planetary alignments highlight some important transformations and new chapters unveiled in your romantic life. It is a valuable time to make sure that your decisions truly are your own. The beginning of the week may not be that happening, however, during the mid-week, you and your sweetheart might enjoy some adventure together.

Cancer: Pluto in Capricorn will be continuing to activate your relationship sector through March until it finally moves into Aquarius. There is no need to worry about other people around you, except that special person. Spend a good time with your partner and make efforts and gestures to improvise your relationship. The week may pass by you being absorbed in the thoughts of your lover.

Leo: It is time to let go of the outdated beliefs within your romantic life that may have been holding you back from enjoying your relationship. Some quarrels might surround your love life at the beginning of the week, but having patience may solve most of these fights. It may be a great time to express your love and gratitude towards your partner by gifting them something close to their heart.

Virgo: You may need to change your ways and tactics if the situations are not getting better. Your love life may gain momentum this week and make your lover the most important person in your life. You might have to face some impediments, however, the week overall is likely to be a love-filled time.

Libra: After a great long time of painful experiences and lessons, you might be ready to take the next step with your sweetheart. The beginning of the week is likely to be about what love can be in dreams. You may receive a beautiful gift from your beloved that might leave you a teary eye. This is an ideal time to focus on the growth of your relationship and not let any third party play a part in it.

Scorpio: The planetary alignments indicate that the changes in your romantic life may continue. It is the time to discuss home, healing, love, and the future with your beloved. You may plan something for your partner and it may turn out as one of the most romantic and amazing nights of your lives. The whole week is filled with surprises for you and your partner that may enhance your relationship terms.

Sagittarius: The planetary alignments indicate important things transpiring in your romantic relationship and the level of commitment that you bring into it. This may exactly show you why it did not feel right previously. This week brings the opportunity to celebrate your partner as a great person and the one you care about the most.

Capricorn: It may become impossible to deny the fact that this may not be the relationship for you. It is better to take time out of your work and discuss the same with your significant other. It may make you feel lighter and resolve most of your doubts.

Aquarius: You are likely to remain distracted at the beginning of the week. However, as you proceed towards midweek, the love prospects appear bright and enjoyable. The ones who are single may find their lover within this week.

Pisces: It may be beneficial to make a strategy to improvise your relationship with your partner. It is also an ideal time to think about the growth and future of your romantic affair.