New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. the alignment of stars helps in knowing what kind of challenges or opportunities you are likely to face in the coming future. So have a look and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

This week you are likley to be stress-free on the financial front as you might discover a new source of income that will boost your financial health. On the personal front as well, the week is going to be positive as there will be a development in a romantic relationship. Marital life will be bliss, and might get the support of your spouse when face with challenges.

Taurus

This week, most of your issues will be resolved, including the property-related issue. On the professional front, salaried folks are likely to get promotions based on their hard work. On the health front, diseases will be cured. On the financial front, you are likley to make some monetary gains. By the end of the week, you are likely to spend some money.

Gemini

This week you are likley to make some monetary gains with the help of your brother and friends. On the professional front, you will be confident about your work and might receive a promotion. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant, and if you are planning to enter into a relationship then, the time is favourable. However, you are advised to take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of serious health issues.

Cancer

This week you are likely to discover new sources of income, which will help in boosting your financial health. However, you are likely to spend your money on domestic needs. On the personal front, your bonding with your spouse will enhance and bring harmony to the family. On the health front, you are advised to stay away from stress, else, you might be a victim of a health-related issue.

Leo

This week you will get a chance to make some monetary gains. On the personal front, your reputation will increase, and you might be able to overcome obstacles with ease. Business folks are likely to get some opportunities that will enhance their financial health. On the personal front, you will have a pleasant week. However, you are advised to keep a check on your anger, else you might end up hurting people.

Virgo

This week you are likely to face some health-related issues, which might drain out some money. However, from mid-week things will start falling in place, and you might have a profitable week. On the work front, things will remain favourable, and you might crack a deal with the help of your excellent conversation skills. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week.

Libra

This week you might receive a good news, which will keep your mood merry throughout the day. On the work front, things will remain productive and pleasant. You might make some monetary gains, that will boost your financial health. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Scorpio

This week you are likely to have a productive week on the professional front, Your seniors might be pleased with your hard work, and your influence might rise. By the middle of the week, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will improve your financial health. With the help of your excellent conversation skills, you might achieve success.

Sagittarius

This week things will go as planned as the time will be in your favour. On the professional front, you are likely to complete all your pending tasks. Also, your colleagues might help in completeing the tasks assigned to you. Lovebirds will have a productive week, might take a step towards marriage. Students are advised to work hard to achieve success.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, you might remain stressed. However, with the help of your family's support, you will be able to overcome all messy situations. On the professional front, salaried folks might get promoted based on their hard work. You are likely to spend money on expensive stuff. So, you are advised to keep a check on your expenses.

Aquarius

This week you might earn some respect and prestige. On the professional front, business folks are likely to crack a profitable deal. Salaried folks will also have a pleasant week. By the middle of the week, you might face some health issues. So you are advised to do regular exercise.

Pisces

This week you will have to put in extra efforts to complete your work on time at the professional front. Business folks are likely to make some monetary gain that will boost their financial health. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant. However, you might be a victim of stress, which might hamper your health.

