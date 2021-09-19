Weekly Horoscope Sept 20 to 26: The alignment of stars will help you in knowing what kind of challenges or opportunities you are likely to face in the coming future. So have a look and plan your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. The alignment of stars will help you in knowing what kind of challenges or opportunities you are likely to face in the coming future. So have a look and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

This week is likley to be in your favour as things will go as planned. You are likely to make some financial gains at the beginning of the week, which will improve your financial conditions. By the middle of the week, you are likley to spend money. On the personal front, you will get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. This week, you are advised to not take unnecessary stress or engage in debate with people around you.

Taurus

This week, you are likley to make some gains on the professional front, and things will go as planned. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant. You will get the support of your family. Students are likley to achieve positive results in academics. This week you are advised to keep negative thoughts under control.

Gemini

You are likely to have a pleasant week on the professional front. You may achieve good results based on your hard work and might get promoted. Jobseekers might receive good news. On the personal front, you may have a pleasant week and spend some romantic moments with a spouse. This week you are advised to avoid unnecessary expenses or road trips.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, you might face some problems, however, soon you will be able to resolve them with help of elders' blessings. On the work front, things will remain favourable, and you might be promoted to a new position. On the personal front, things will remain normal. However, you might face some ups and downs in your relations with your spouse. So you are advised to stay calm and try to resolve the situation peacefully.

Leo

This week you might make some solid gains that might improve your financial health. However, by the middle of the week, you might have to deal with health-related issues. So you are advised to eat only healthy foods. On the work front, you might undergo some changes, however, this will not affect your confidence. On the personal front, you will get the support of your loved ones.

Virgo

This week, you might have to deal with problems related to finance and family. However, on the work front, things will remain favourable. You will achieve good results based on your hard work. On the personal front, you might remain tensed due to your parents' health but there will be happiness in the family. You will get the support of your family when needed the most. On the health front, you are likley to be a victim of physical or mental discomforts. However, by the end of the week, you will be able to overcome all the discomforts.

Libra

This week, things will remain in your favour. However, you will have to put in efforts to complete the assigned tasks. On the business front, you might make some gains, which will improve your financial health. On the personal front, you are advised to maintain a congruous approach. You will get the support of your spouse when faced with a difficult situation. This week, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Scorpio

This week is likely to be favourable as you will get relief from your ongoing problems. You will make monetary gains, which will improve your financial health. You will discover a new source of income. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant. Students will get positive results. However, this week be careful while spending money.

Sagittarius

This week will begin on a special note, but you will remain worried regarding your mother's health. On the work front, you are advised to maintain harmony with your colleagues and seniors to get good results. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant. Relations with siblings will get strengthen. Lovers will have a pleasant week. At the week of the week, you may make some monetary gains.

Capricorn

This week you are likley to be confident on the work front. You will achieve good results and might get promoted. You are likely to make some monetary gains, which will boost your financial health. On the personal week, things will remain pleasant. At the end of the week, you might have to deal with some problems.

Aquarius

This week, you are likely to have a favourable week. On the professional front, you will receive your dream project. You are likley to be a victim of a muscle-related problem. On the personal front, you might have a pleasant week. You may spend some romantic moments with your spouse. On the financial front, you are likely to make some monetary gains.

Pisces

This week, you are likely to deal with some problems, however, with the help of elders' blessings, you will overcome all the hurdles. On the professional front, you will make some gains. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse, which will enhance your relationship and bring harmony.

