New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A new week will kick start from Monday, and you need to put your best foot forward. So if you are confused, how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week is going to be favourable, but you may feel some kind of fear. On the work front, you are likely to excel, and colleagues will also help you in completing the tasks. However, in the middle of the week, you may face some issues related to work, so you are advised to stay calm and use your intelligence to overcome messy situations. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may feel discouraged and disoriented. However, you will soon overcome the messy situation and excel in all the fields. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant and happening. On the health front, take good care of your mother's health. This week, you are advised to stay away from debate and unnecessary fights, else, you may have to face the consequences.

Gemini

This week you may have to face heightened expenses. So you are advised to stay calm and keep a note of your expenditure. On the work front, you are likley to have a favourable week. You are likely to make some gains, and your financial profile will strengthen. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Cancer

This week you are likley to deal with some problems related to your personal life. On the work front, you are advised to plan accordingly, else, you will have to unnecessarily run around to complete tasks. By mid-week, things will start falling in place and might turn favourable. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy the second half of your week with family.

Leo

On the work front, salaried folks are likely to deal with some problems at work. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid engaging in debates with seniors. Also, you are likely to make some monetary gains. Students are advised to work hard to achieve the goal. On the personal front, you are likely to spend time with your mother. Married people will get support from their spouses.

Virgo

This week you may feel lethargic and irritable. So you are advised to practice meditation and stay focused. On the work front, salaried folks might have a productive week. However, you are advised to keep your short-tempers under control. By the middle of the week, you are likely to make some monetary gains.

Libra

This week is favourable as you are likley to make some monetary gains. On the work front, salaried folks will perform excellently and might receive a reward from the boss. Also, you will get the support of your colleagues, so maintain cordial relations. On the health front, married folks are advised to take good care of their spouse's health. Students are likely to receive positive results.

Scorpio

On the business front, you are likley to deal with some problems, so you are advised to think wisely before taking any decision. Salaried folks will have to put in extra effort to complete your tasks. However, you will have a favourable week and will complete work on time. Also, you might gain some success. On the health front, you may have to deal with some issues.

Sagittarius

This week, you are likely to deal with some health issues, which might affect your work efficiency. So you are advised to stay calm and take good care of yourself. On the work front, there will be a heavy workload, so chalk out a plan to complete the work on time. This week you are advised to access control on your speech, else you might end up making enemies.

Capricorn

You are likely to have a favourable week at the work front. Salaried folks, will make some monetary gains and might impress the boss with their hard work. However, you are advised to be alert as your enemies might try to ruin your work. On the business front, mid-week is going to be favourable and you might make some monetary gains. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Aquarius

This week is going to be favourable in all the spheres. On the business front, work done in partnership will be profit, boosting the financial health of the company. However, you are advised to not engage in unnecessary debates. On the health front, take good care of your mother's health. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant, your bond with your spouse will grow. Students will have a favourable week.

Pisces

This week, you may feel sluggish at the work front. So you are advised to maintain harmonious relations with your colleagues and seniors. You are likley to make some monetary gains. On the personal front, things will remain favourable. However, access control on your anger for a favourable week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv