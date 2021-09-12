You are going to enter the middle of the week. So if you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You are going to enter the middle of the week. So if you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Alignment of stars will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

Aries

The week will open on an auspicious note in both professional and personal aspects. However, in the middle of the week, things will take a turn, and you might have to face some serious problems on the financial and health front. Also, you are advised to access control on your speech, else, you might end up hurting people around you. By the end of the week, things will again fall in place as per plan. On the work front, you might make progress, and your colleagues will cooperate.

Taurus

This week you are likley to deal with some problems on the professional and health front. So you are advised to be careful and take good care of your health. On the business front, you are advised to maintain harmonious relations with your partner. On the personal front, you will get support from your siblings when faced with difficulties in life. The spouse's health will keep you worried.

Gemini

This week you are likely to deal with physical and mental discomforts. However, it will not affect your work. and you will be able to complete the assigned task on time. You are likely to spend money on worthless items so keep a check on your expenses. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant. You can invest money in property.

Cancer

This week, your familial life will remain pleasant. However, you might face some problems on the work front. On the financial front, you are likely to spend money on worthless items. So keep a check on your expense. Students are advised to work hard to achieve the goal.

Leo

This week you are likely to witness an increase in your income. You are likley to have a pleasant week on the work front. However, you are advised to not engage in debates or arguments with your seniors or spouse. On the health front, you might experience discomfort, so you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the personal front, things will remain normal. However, you might witness a rise in expenses.

Virgo

This week you are advised to not let sluggishness hamper your work, else you might have to face some consequences. Also, access control on your temper. The week is quite productive, so use the opportunity coming your way. You are likley to make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health. On the health front, eat mindly, else you might face consequences.

Libra

This week you are likley to have a blast as things will go as per plan, and you might achieve success on the work front. However, you are advised to keep a check on your speech, else, you might end up hurting someone. You are likely to make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, your relations with your siblings will be harmonious.

Scorpio

This week, you are likley to gain honour and prestige. Things will go as planned, and you might have a smooth week on the professional front. You will get the support of your seniors and might gain success. However, you are advised to control lethargy, else, things will not go as planned. On the personal front, you are likely to spend money on yourself.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you may feel stressed due to the workload. However, on the romantic front, it will turn out positive. You will make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week. On the health front, you might experience some discomforts.

Capricorn

This week you are likely to face some problems on the financial front related to payments. On the work front, you are likely to get an average result and will have to run around to complete the task. Salaried folks might receive a merry news. On the personal front, you will get the support of your spouse.

Aquarius

This week you are advised to work hard on the professional front to achieve success. On the business front, you might plan to expand your business. You will make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial health. By the end of the week, you might have to go on a financial trip, which will turn out beneficial.

Pisces

This week, you are not likely to feel satisfied with your work. Jobseekers will receive good news. You are likley to make some monetary gains. Students are advised to work hard to achieve success. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv