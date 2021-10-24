New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week, you are likley to make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health. On the work front, things will remain normal, and you might develop strong relations with seniors and colleagues. On the personal front, you will be able to find solutions to resolve ongoing issues. However, you are advised to take good care of your mother's health. Students are likely to get good results based on their hard work.

Taurus

This week, you may feel confident, which will help you at the workplace. You are likely to implement innovative plans that will turn out successful. On the financial front, you are likely to have good financial standing. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with family and friends. However, by the end of the week, you may be a victim of health-related problems.

Gemini

This week, you are likely to enjoy comforts and material pleasures. You are likely to make some solid gains, which will boost your financial health. On the work front, an official trip is on cards, which will turn out beneficial. Students might have to deal with hurdles on their way to success.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, you have to deal with heightened expenses. On the work front, things will remain favourable and pleasant. However, you may have to deal with some hurdles on your way to success. In the middle of the week, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial standings. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Leo

This week, your financial conditions will improve. On the work front, you will have a favourable day, and you might complete all your work on time. On the health front, you are likely to deal with some problems. Your influential speech will help you in making some profitable gains.

Virgo

On the work front, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will enhance your relations with colleagues and seniors. On the personal front, things will remain favourable. On the health front, take good care of yourself.

Libra

This week will bring positivity and keep you at peace as things will go as planned. Job seekers are likely to receive good news. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with family members. On the financial front, you are likely to spend your money on worthless items.

Scorpio

This week, you will finally find a solution to your mental and physical-related problems. The week is going to be favourable and productive. On the work front, based on your hard work, you will be rewarded. On the personal front, there will be harmony and peace among family members. You are advised to keep away from negative thoughts.

Sagittarius

On the work front, you will maintain good relations will seniors and colleagues. Also, your respect and prestige will increase, giving way to some good opportunities. by the middle of the week, you may suffer from health-related issues.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, you may be a victim of health-related issues. However, you will soon overcome all the situations. On the personal front, property-related disputes will resolve. This week, you are advised to think twice before finalising a decision.

Aquarius

This week, you are likley to make some monetary gains which will help in boosting your financial standings. On the personal front, the married couple is likley to enjoy the bliss of matrimony. On the work front, business people are likely to receive profitable deals.

Pisces

This week is going to be favourable for everyone. However, students may remain stressed in the wake of completing the syllabus before the exam. On the work front, you are likley to complete all the tasks on time. On the personal front, avoid giving advice to others on their issues. You are likley to enjoy the week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv