New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We are going to enter the third week of October 2021, and if you are wondering how these seven days will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in awaring about obstacles and opportunities you are likley to face this coming week. Also, it will help you in planning put your day accordingly.



Aries

This week, you are likely to have heightened expenses. So you are advised to keep a close eye on your expenditure and try not to spend money on purchasing worthless items. On the work front, you might get new and exciting projects. However, you are advised to access control over your speech, else you may end up hurting someone you love. In the middle of the week, there will be an increase in your comforts. By the end of the week, you are likely to make some financial gains.



Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to make some solid monetary gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you will maintain good relations with family members. On the work front, relations will remain pleasant with colleagues and seniors. However, you are advised to not let your ego, arrogance and negativity come in between.

Gemini

This week, you are likely to make some solid gains at the workplace. Your seniors and colleagues will help you with an important project. Also, based on your hard work, you might get rewards. On the personal front, you will have a great week with your family. However, by the end of the week, you may feel stressed, and your expenses will shoot up.

Cancer

This week is going to be favourable as things will go as planned. On the professional, you are likley to make some gains and will be able to complete all pending works. Jobseekers will receive good news. On the business front, you are likley to crack some profitable deals. Students are advised to put in extra efforts to achieve the goal.

Leo

This week, you are likley to face some problems on the work front, but with the help of your luck, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles. However, you are advised to access control on your arrogance and ego, else you may have to face consequences. On the health front, you are likely to be a victim of serious health-related issues.

Virgo

On the work front, business people are likely to make some solid gains, which will enhance liquidity and strengthen your partnership. On the health front, you are likely to face some issues so, you are advised to eat mindfully. Also, try to restrain from negative thoughts as they might be a cause of your downfall.

Libra

This week, things will remain normal on the work front. You will maintain good relations with colleagues and seniors. On the business front, you are likely to make some solid gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you are likley to have good and harmonious relations with family members. Students are likley to stay anxious due to their studies. This week, you are advised to take decisions carefully and don't make any decisions in haste.

Scorpio

This week is going to be favourable as things will go as planned. You are likely to have a positive week on money-related matters. Those in the field of writing and banking are likely to make gains. On the business front, you are likley to stay confused regarding a deal. Students will make some achievements towards their goal. On the personal front, you are advised to not engage in unnecessary discussions or debates with your life partner.

Sagittarius

This week salaried folks are likely to make some solid gains on the work front. On the business front, will receive some profitable deals. Those who are in the field of education are likley to make some gains. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your health and eat mindfully. On the personal front, you are likely to have a good week, but you are advised to avoid advising on familial issues.

Capricorn

This week, you are likley to remain confident about your work. On the business front, you are likley to make progress towards success. Those in the field of wholesaling and retailers will make some solid gains. On the health front, take good care of your health.

Aquarius

This week you are likley to make some solid gains, which will enhance your financial health. In the workplace, you might gain prestige as you will achieve success in your work. However, you are advised to access control over your anger. On the personal front, you will get support from your siblings and friends.

Pisces

On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with your family. On the work front, you will make some financial gains and maintain harmonious relations with colleagues. On the business front, you are likley to make some gains. You are advised to keep your lethargy under control.

