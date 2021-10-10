New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your week accordingly.

Aries

This week is going to be favourable for you in all the spheres. However, you may find yourself spiritually inclined, which will help you in increasing your focus. On the professional front, things will remain pleasant and normal. By the middle of the week, you may feel stressed due to workload. However, you are advised to maintain cordial relations with seniors as they will help you in completing important projects.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may be a victim of health-related issues that might also weaken your financial health. So you are advised to take good care of your health and eat healthy food. On the professional front, salaried folks may witness positive developments. Also, share good relations with seniors and receive a reward based on your hard work. On the financial front, you are likley to make some monetary gains.

Gemini

This week you are likley to make some monetary gains that will improve your financial health. On the professional front, business people are likely to meet new people and receive some good deals. Salaried folks to have a pleasant week at the office. By the middle of the month, you may be a victim of physical discomforts. However, soon you will be able to overcome the health-related problems. On the personal front, your familial life will be pleasant.

Cancer

This week you will be able to cope up with mental and physical discomforts. It will help you in focusing on your work and may be able to complete your work on time. Salaried folks to have a mixed week in terms of results. On the business front, you are likley to face some hurdles, which might give rise to conflict between you and your business partner. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant. This week, you are advised to not trust people blindly.

Leo

This week, you may feel happy and relaxed as all your problems will be resolved. Students are likley to get favourable results, and credit goes to their hard work. On the professional front, things will remain average but for business people, it will going to be a positive week. On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse will get strengthen.

Virgo

This week, you are likley to deal with an excessive workload on the professional front. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. On the personal front, you are likley to have harmonious relations with family members. On the health front, take good care of your health and eat healthy foods. This week you are advised to keep your anger under control.

Libra

This week you may feel confident, which will help you in making gains at the work front. Also, you will be able to solve problems in your personal life. You will discover a new source of income, which will boost your financial health. By the middle of the week, you may remain a little worried about your family's health.

Scorpio

This week, you may feel lethargic, so you are advised to keep it under control, else your work will suffer. You are likley to make some monetary gains on the professional front, which will boost your financial health. Also, you will be able to clear all your debts. On the personal front, your relations with your spouse will strengthen and give rise to affection. By the end of the week, you may be a victim of a stomach-related problem. This week, you are advised to not let negative thoughts creep in.

Sagittarius

On the professional front, you are likely to have a favourable week and make some monetary gains. However, you are advised to access control on your speech, else you may have to face some consequences. Those in the field of education are likely to make some gains. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, you may be worried about financial-related problems. However, soon it will be resolved. On the professional front, you are likely to go on an official trip, which will turn out beneficial. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with your family. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your health and eat mindfully.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, you are likley to make some monetary gains that will boost your financial health. Also, your friends' support can turn beneficial. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week and might receive a good news. Take good care of your health and eat mindfully.

Pisces

This week, health-related problems will be cured. On the work front, you are likley to have a pleasant week and might plan to expand your business. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant. Students will achieve favourable results in academics.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv